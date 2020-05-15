Sat. May 16th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

“IF WE CAN WORK FROM HOME, WE CAN WORK OUT FROM HOME” Gatorade’s new digital film encourages Indians to invest in personal fitness and well being

3 min read

With more and more people staying indoors, Work-From-Home culture has become the new normal. As an endeavor to encourage people who are at home to stay fit and invest in themselves, Gatorade, world’s no. 1 sports drink brand along with ace shuttler & Brand Ambassador, PV Sindhu released a digital film today, encouraging people to work out from home.

The brand has given a new twist to its ‘Nothing Beats Gatorade’ philosophy, which encourages people to not just Work-From-Home but also embrace the concept of Work-Out-From-Home as part of their daily routine. In the film, Brand ambassador P.V Sindhu is seen motivating consumers to exercise and stay fit while sweating it out, even as doors to ‘normal’ places of exercise remain shut.

The video highlights that just like work has not stopped in the current times, one’s focus on fitness and exercise should not either. Through the video, P.V. Sindhu shares a message of motivation and shows how daily household items like carpets, bottles and stairs can become a part of one’s daily ‘Workout-From-Home’ routine. The film showcases how ‘life as we know it’ has changed but not stopped, and features glimpses of people who have successfully turned their homes into workrooms and boardrooms. It then goes on to show how we can similarly take household items available to us at home and turn them into tools for working out.

Speaking about the film, Brand Ambassador, P.V. Sindhu said, “Given the unprecedented times we are living in, with all of us grappling to understand what the “new” normal is, it is easy to let our own wellbeing take a back seat. There is no substitute for hard work. We continue to  deliver our best results at work but focus, on our  fitness has taken a backseat. I strongly believe that now is not the time for excuses and we can continue our workout regimes while we stay indoors. I am proud to partner with Gatorade for a new initiative that aims to change the mindset of Indians and encourage them to drop all excuses, and  “Workout-From-Home”. It is important to remember that we will tide through these times, we should remain fit and healthy through these times .”

Tarun Bhagat, Director-Marketing, Hydration and Cola, PepsiCo India said, “Even during these challenging times, it’s heartening to see that work hasn’t stopped for us. We continue to deliver our best. However, while juggling the current Work-From-Home situation, our individual health has taken a backseat and through this video, we intend to encourage people to take out time, work out from home and give due importance to their personal fitness.

More Stories

4 min read

Varun Dhawan shares his favourite entries from Flipkart Video’s Entertainer No.1

5 min read

The man with the humane touch: Ek Mulakat with Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi and National Film Award Recipient Yatindra Mishra

2 min read

The partnership is designed to help gig workers, small businesses, and micro entrepreneurs get back to work

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

4 min read

Varun Dhawan shares his favourite entries from Flipkart Video’s Entertainer No.1

5 min read

The man with the humane touch: Ek Mulakat with Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi and National Film Award Recipient Yatindra Mishra

3 min read

Amway India Partners with ASSOCHAM for Webinar in Kolkata

2 min read

The partnership is designed to help gig workers, small businesses, and micro entrepreneurs get back to work

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |