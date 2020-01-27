Imperial Blue Superhit Nights reaches Kolkata

Imperial Blue Superhit Nights is proud to present its 6 th season –

ROCK & LOL, an extensive 11-city tour across India. The tour kick started in Guwahati on the

24 th November 2019 and after rocking Jorhat, Asansol, Jaipur, Bangalore and Ambala, it now

reaches Kolkata on 1 st February 2020. Through this new concept audience would witness true

‘Men Will Be Men’ moments where the energetic live music will be sandwiched between an

overdose of comedy making it a perfect one-stop for a memorable night. Superhit Nights has

performances by some of the most talented bunch of musicians and comedians on one stage,

and with thoughtfully curated integration of both, it’s all set to make the audience Rock ‘n’ LOL.

Season 6 artists Vishal & Shekhar, and Sunil Grover, Jassi Gill, Bpraak, Zubeen Garg and KK-

Mohan are all set to create a new benchmark in live entertainment. The tour will further move

on to Hyderabad, Dibrugarh, Mangalore culminating in Vizag.

Announcing the new season, Ishwindar Singh, General Manager Marketing, Pernod Ricard

India, said, “This year’s Superhit Nights is targeted towards the two passion points of our

consumers – Humor and Music. This concept truly activates the emotion of ‘Men Will Be Men’

giving our consumers an electrifying experience with the combination of Bollywood superhit

songs from Vishal & Shekhar and endless humor from Sunil Grover.”

Excited to perform in Bangalore, The dynamic music director duo, Vishal & Shekhar says, “We

always try to give our fans a unique experience which we can all cherish together, and that’s

what’s most exciting for us about Imperial Blue Superhit Nights season 6. A seamless

combination of music and comedy coming together on one stage will be an all-new level in live

entertainment! “Performing for an audience alongside Sunil Grover’s unbeatable comic acts will

be an experience to look forward to. Can’t wait to show the audience what we 3 have in store for

them. We are ready to Rock and LOL

Known for his memorable characters and impeccable comedy timing, Sunil Grover says, “I am

very thrilled to be a part of Imperial Blue Superhit Nights season 6 and hoping to make the

audience Laugh out Loud (LOL). I am curating some unique acts for the audience, something

they will instantly connect with. Bringing together two genres is going to be very entertaining

and also a one-of-a-kind experience for both Vishal & Shekhar and me. I am eagerly looking

forward to meeting lot of people and interacting with them on stage in this mind-blowing

event”.

Previous season of Imperial Blue Super Hit Nights had seen the queen of dancing numbers, Neha

Kakkar perform across 7 cities where more than 1,00,000 audience attended the concerts of

Imperial Blue Super Hit Nights and were left entranced.

