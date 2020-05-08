In the wake of COVID-19, Jaiswal Youth Federation (JYF) in association with Saraswati Devi Charitable Trust (SDCT) helped more than 5,000 needy families

Jaiswal Youth Federation (JYF) in association with Saraswati Devi Charitable Trust (SDCT) & with the support of its Trustees Sandipji & Rajdipji Gupta formed ‘Jaiswal Corona Task Team’ to serve more than 5,000 needy families in the wake of noble COVID – 19 pandemic outbreak. In an aim to provide groceries to the needy families, trust members joined hands with several other groups for this noble cause and volunteered wholeheartedly in the hour of need during this pandemic. Together, they successfully served 5,000 plus needy families around Mumbai, Thane & nearby suburbs such as Boisar, Dahanu and Alibaug.

CA Ramanand Gupta, President (JYF) said, “I feel proud to say that our JYF CORONA TASK TEAM proved to be the ‘Real Warriors’ under the guidance & supervision of our executive directors Ramashray Jaiswal & Sanjay Gupta along with Shambhoonath Gupta. I am thankful to all the members of JYF, Individuals, volunteers & donors for directly or indirectly supporting this noble task,” adding, “A heartfelt thanks to Rajdipji & Sandipji Gupta for being the mentor, motivator and our guiding light since inception and especially during this hour of need by being our prime advisors and a great support pillar.”

Rajdip Gupta, Trustee, Saraswati Devi Charitable Trust said, “It is our duty to stand up and do whatever we can to ensure we support the needy ones during emergencies. Charity indeed begins at home. The JYF has supported 1,000 families whereas we have supported more than 3,500 needy people. ”

All the communications between different federations were carried out digitally. The on-ground activities of distributing groceries were undertaken by maintaining social distance, wearing a mask and taking all the right precautions. Great enthusiasm and active support was received from volunteers like ShriPrakash Gupta, Kanchan Jaiswal, Virendra Jaiswal, Sangita Jaiswal, Rajesh Jaiswal, Ashu Jaiswal, Ramvilash Gupta, Pradeep Jaiswal, Rahul Jaiswal , Prashant Jaiswal, Sumeet Jaiswal, Bina Jaiswal, Manoj Gupta, Vishwanath Kalwar, Sachin Gupta, Anil Jaiswal, Santosh Gupta, & so on… among others who dedicated worked to make this a successful initiative. In the end, all the participants were handed over a certificate of appreciation for being the ‘Valuable Warriors’ in the initiative.

JYF always appreciate the involvement of woman volunteers to make this successful. We are very thankful for the great support from Smt. CHHAYA JAISWAL, who handles the entire payment process by devoting more than 14 hrs every day for this Nobel cause.

Our other key donors / Supporters are Ashok Gupta (Borivali), Krishanlal Jaiswal (Kandivali), Vimala Vijay Gupta (Chembur), Rajesh Jaiswal (Udwada), Radheshyam Gupta (Ulhasnagar), Ashok Jaiswal (Airoli), Kailash Jaiswal (Dombivali), Satyanarayan Jaiswal (Dombivali), Uday Jaiswal (Dombivali), Krishnakumar Jaiswal (Vasai).

This received active participation of all the following members of Federation: 1. Shri Vindhyavasini Seva Mandal. (Malad) 2. Jaiswal Seva Sanstha. (Vasai – Dahanu) 3. Akhil Mumbai Jaiswal Sabha. (Mumbai) 4. Kalwar Samaj Seva Sangathan. (Prabhadevi) 5. Jaiswal Foundation. (Wadala) 6. Jaiswal Samaj Seva Sanstha. (Dombivali) 7. Jaiswal Samaj Seva Sanstha. (Navi Mumbai) 8. Jaiswal Samaj (Thane)

Core committee members of JYF President: Shri Ramanand Gupta Vice President: Smt. Sheela Jaiswal Gen.Secretary: Pramod Gupta Treasurer: Shri Vijay Gupta Joint Secretary: Smt. Chhaya Jaiswal: Joint Treasurer: Mr.Neeraj Jaiswal.