Entertainment National News Inauguration of Art Exhibition “Maatir Taane” 13 hours ago First ever art exhibition to support artists from rural Bengal by Painter Sandeep Manna . Share this:PrintTweetShare on TumblrWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading... Continue Reading Previous SaregamaCarvaan Mini Legends now in Bengali More Stories Entertainment International News SaregamaCarvaan Mini Legends now in Bengali 13 hours ago Entertainment International News 10 th Jagran Film Festival Announces Jury Members for Feature & Short Films. Big names of the Industry roped in 13 hours ago Entertainment Fashion ‘PAMPER YOUR DAD THIS FATHER’S DAY WITH SPECIAL COLLECTION FROM FIORELLA BOUQUETS’ 13 hours ago Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.