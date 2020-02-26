IncFrog aims at expanding business Globally

IncFrog , is establishing itself as a global cloud and digital business services provider and aims to start skilled development programme that will help to increase the employment ratio by providing industry specific training to students and lower- level executives. IncFrog strives to cater to all aspects of digital needs of businesses and individuals through standalone services and innovations. The company plans to expand to Singapore to help the startup ecosystem and to transform existing businesses to digital.

“Becoming a global brand has always been our dream and we believe our stepping stone would be the expansion to Singapore, the financial hub of ASEAN. The startups in Singapore and neighbouring countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, etc. will benefit from IncFrog’s product offering and in turn will help us drive more revenue and offer more employment not only in India but the counterpart in Singapore.”, says Mr Utsav Bhanja

“ The ASEAN Market , is a play-ground for design , providing immense opportunity for growth at both creative and professionals levels. There is a scope for investment in design and flow with positive anticipation from the startup communities to gain long-term business returns.” says Mr Anindam Dutta ( Partner, Global Business )

IncFrog, a leading Internet Company , providing services such as Web Design, Digital advertising, Domain Registration, Cloud Hosting, SSL Certificates , Corporate Identity Design, Brand Strategy Digital Penetration and Digital Corporate Communication. Their goal is to transform existing startups and small offline businesses into Digital Powerhouses and give rise to innovation and digital evolution. IncFrog strives to cater to all aspects of digital needs of businesses and individuals through standalone services and innovation.

