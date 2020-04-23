Incredible acts from Week 1 of Entertainer No.1

Week 1 of Flipkart Video’s Entertainer No.1 witnessed some of the best talent from across the nation come together to entertain India on one single stage. The concept of the show gives budding entertainers a platform to connect and cheer up India, while most importantly, staying indoors. Singers compete against dancers and comedians against voice over artists, showcasing a set of talent that is unmatched. Here is a quick snapshot of the top performers adding their ‘Filmy Tadka’ to week 1.

Hailing from Jodhpur, Baba Jackson has made even Hrithik Roshan fall in love with his smooth airwalk. This TikTok star made his debut on Entertainer No. 1, grooving smoothly and air walking like the king of pop Michael Jackson.

Wowing the audience with his dance moves, Raja a CS student who quit in his last year only to realize that dance was his true calling.

Mohit Tandon, a small-town boy from Rajasthan slays the performance with his unique talent of using facial expressions as a form of dance.

Multi-talented Deepanshu steals the show with his b-boying skills and surprises the audience with a rap twist.

This season is mentored by Varun Dhawan, Bharati Singh and Raghav Juyal. From day 1, it is safe to say that Entertainer No.1 is going to provide loads of entertainment, with something for everyone. Check out the above entertainers along with many others on Entertainer No.1 on the Flipkart app. Tune in now to find out more and don’t miss out on your chance to become India’s Entertainer No. 1!

