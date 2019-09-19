India Autism Center organizes mental health awareness program

The special screening of Kia and Cosmosby India Autism Center was organized for teachers, students, counsellors, parents and special educators to start a dialogue about mental health and autism awareness. Renowned actor, Ms. Swastika Mukherjee addressed the gatheringand participated inthe interactive discussion revolving around the special needs for the differently abled people, how an inclusive education system can be helpful in integrating the differently abled in the mainstream society.

Ms. Jeeja Ghosh was also present at the event sharing her perspective and nuances of autism. She answered few questions from the audience related to mental health awareness and her experience.

Mr. Sudipto Roy, the Director of Kia and Cosmos shared his unique perspective about autism highlighting the patience and empathy these kids require. He has also shared his thought behind initiating the film and his perspective on autism and their bend of mind.

Please find attached the event photograph. From Left to right : Mr. Arvind Sood, mentor to India Autism Center, Ms. Jeeja Ghosh, Mr. Sudipto Roy, the Director of Kia and Cosmos andrenowned actor, Ms. Swastika Mukherjee addressed the gatheringand participated inthe interactive discussion on autism.

About India Autism Center (IAC)

It is an initiative by Ratnabali Group, aspires to be the first of its kind development center in the world for individuals with autism under the leadership of Mr. Suresh Somani.The Center is coming up on a 52-acre land parcel at Sirakole on Diamond Harbour Road near Kolkata, India.

The Center will be equipped with residential, day-care and vocational training facilities for its residents and visiting students and aims to be completed by 2022. Equipped with a professional team and many other resources, India Autism Center aims to address each individual’s educational, emotional and social needs and assist them in reaching their full potential by teaching them essential skills needed to live a more independent life.

