India Today ranks Aakash Institute as the Top Coaching Institute for Medical Entrance Test Preparation in its annual Best Coaching Institutes Rankings

Aakash Institute, the national leader in test preparation services, has been ranked as the Top Coaching Institute among 30 Best Coaching Institutes in the country for preparation of medical entrance exams by India Today Magazine, one of the most widely circulated magazines in India, in its annual Best Coaching Institutes rankings. This is the second consecutive year that Aakash Institute has been ranked Number One in the Top Coaching Institutes for NEET.

Aakash’s JEE division i.e. Aakash IITJEE has also been ranked Number 5 in India in the survey conducted across coaching centers in the country for preparation of engineering exams. This is a great achievement for the Institute as within a short span of time, it is now ranked in the Top 5 coaching institutes for JEE, owing to its premium quality of study materials, highly trained faculty and well researched test papers.

For the rankings, Marketing and Development Research Associates (MDRA), a reputed market research agency, evaluated institutes on five broad parameters – intake quality and fees; quality of faculty; learning resources; training processes and outcomes.

Authenticity of Aakash Institute’s past results, expertise of experienced faculty, latest testing pattern, computer-based testing facilities, competent and comprehensive study material, solutions to individual queries, mentoring and personal attention, motivational support and counselling for students, regular monitoring of student attendance, student performance feedback, regular parent teacher meetings and in-depth customised analysis for students are some of the attributes that have resulted in making Aakash as the No.1 coaching institute in India for NEET.

Commenting on the rankings, Mr Aakash Chaudhry, Director and CEO of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), said “We are humbled and elated to be ranked again as India’s No.1 Coaching Institute for NEET and No. 5 for JEE by India Today, one of the most reputed magazines in the country. Under the guidance of our founder and CMD, Mr J.C. Chaudhry and expert faculty, our students have shown unflinching commitment and consistent performance for the last 32 years. This recognition is a result of the hard work of both our students as well as teachers. With this achievement, we feel more responsible and committed to deliver even better in coming years.”

He added, “Aakash Institute would like to take this occasion to thank our students and parents for placing their trust in Aakash. Specially, in these times of Covid, we are grateful that students & parents continue to keep their faith and trust in us for their career preparation needs. It is a moment of great pride and importance for us since we began our journey as a single centre with barely 12 students in 1988 and today have risen to stand tall as the No. 1 Coaching Institutes in the country for NEET with more than 2 lakh students.”

About Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL)

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) provides comprehensive test preparatory services for students preparing for Medical and Engineering Entrance Examinations, School/Board Exams and Competitive Exams such as NTSE, KVPY, and Olympiads. AESL believes that the “Aakash” brand is associated with quality coaching and a proven student selection track record in various Medical and Engineering Entrance Examinations, Scholarship exams & Olympiads.

With over 32 years of operational experience in the test preparatory industry, the company has a large number of selections in Medical & Engineering Entrance Exams and several Foundation level Scholarship exams/Olympiads, a pan India network of 200+ Aakash Centers (including franchisee), and a student count of more than 250,000.

The Aakash group also owns famous K-12 EdTech brand, Meritnation.com as well.

www.aakash.ac.in