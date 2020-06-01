“India will serve as the pharmacy of the world; we will be truly ‘AtmaNirbhar’ in pharma and healthcare; urges best brains to work together for humanity on priority”: Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare

“India is the pharmacy of the world and will remain the pharmacy of the world. A vaccine for COVID-19 will soon be developed by Indian scientists,” Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, GoI, declared in conversation with Mahavir Lunawat, Group Founder, Pantomath, and Co Founder CorpGini, while addressing the inaugural session of the three-day virtual panel series on ‘The Future of Healthcare, Pharma and Allied Industries’ being conducted on April 29-31, 2020. Encouraging innovations in Pharma, the Hon’ble Minister declared that we should focus on ‘brain gain and avoid ‘brain drain’. Hon’ble Minister suggested that platforms like CorpGini must work on bringing the best Indian brains back home so that India can strengthen its dominance in pharma and wellness sectors and serve humanity. Highlighting India’s rich history in pharma, he urged the sector to foster innovation, acknowledging the significance of a platform like Corpgini that has 3000 plus corporates and solutions associated with it, as a key process influencer and growth driver.

Sharing insights during the virtual panel discussion held on the theme ‘Digital Health – Life Sciences 4.0: Disruptive Technology or Just a Disruption’ with the sub-theme ‘Industry impact and business continuity post-COVID-19: Production, supply, distribution, product innovation, global trade norms and challenges, the Hon’ble Minister pointed out that the topic is very relevant and useful given the current situation. Comparing CorpGini’s initiative with the ‘Samudra Manthan,’ the Minister said that the sessions being held over three days will yield a nectar that will enable India to be self-sufficient and confident, even bigger in the pharma and healthcare sectors, driven by innovation.

Mahavir Lunawat, Group Founder, Pantomath, and Co-Founder, CorpGini, said, “We believe, pharma and healthcare industry is poised to witness unprecedented advancements. Be it ‘point of care’ or wearables or virtual inspection mechanism, or telemedicine or drug discovery by machine learning, technology is going to play an extremely significant role in pharma industry. Towards India’s quest to become ‘pharmacy of the world’, significant efforts need to be taken across segments. Besides, there is dire need to improve medical infrastructure on priority. We are working very actively in pharma and healthcare industry and bring globally curated innovative solutions to help solve industry problems.”

Amit Jain, Co-Founder & CEO, CorpGini, expressed happiness with the government’s support for innovation and said that the minister’s inspiring words would motivate start-ups to raise benchmarks by leveraging the strengths provided by the CorpGini platform, “Our attempt is to see how corporates and start-ups can bridge the gap. We have two more days of virtual panel discussions lined up. In tomorrow’s first session we will be talking about the market from an investor’s perspective. The second session will look at the ‘new normal.’ The start-up showcase will be tomorrow and the day after.”