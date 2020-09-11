Indian Banks’ artificial intelligence adoption strategy laid down by IDRBT in association with Microsoft

Underlining the role and potential of AI in transforming India’s BFSI sector, the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT) released a whitepaper titled ‘AI in Banking: A Primer’ in association with Microsoft India today. The Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT) is the premier Institute of Banking Technology in India. Established by Reserve Bank of India in 1996, the Institute spearheads efforts in providing state-of-the-art technologies for the Indian Banking and Financial Sector.

Aimed at supporting banks in their AI journey, IDRBT in association with Microsoft has worked out a framework and strategy for the successful adoption of AI for accelerated innovation and growth. IDRBT urges the BFSI organisations to increase focus on AI strategy, data management, internal digitization, talent creation and developing safe systems to improve their AI readiness. The white paper also introduces an AI maturity assessment model developed by Microsoft.