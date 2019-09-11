Indian Chefs Who Are Culinary Powerhouses in Dubai

Rich heritage, grand architecture, attractive shopping offers and delectable food- these are some treats that Dubai has to offer. Not only is the city a hot spot for delicious food and innovative culinary traditions, but it has also become home to many talented Indian chefs who have wowed people with the best of Indian delicacies and superior dining experiences. These MasterChefs have pioneered the art of GLOCAL, global and local fusion and are known to create experiences which are truly authentic and memorable for any foodie from around the world.

1.Sanjeev Kapoor

Known for the iconic TV show, Khana Khazana, Sanjeev Kapoor is easily one of the most popular Indian celebrity chefs appreciated all over the world. With a show run of over 17 years and 150 best-selling cookbooks, he has simplified the Indian cuisine and has managed to weave a story around every dish that he has created.

In Dubai, his culinary creations can be enjoyed at the upscale restaurant, Signature by Sanjeev Kapoor, which is a representation of progressive Indian cuisine and perfect fusion of the north and south Indian cooking styles. .

2.Atul Kochhar

Born in The Green City of Jamshedpur, Atul is a famous chef, restaurateur and television personality. He started his culinary career at The Oberoi Group of Hotels in India and is currently based in the UK where he has received the accolade of being one of the first Indian chefs to receive a Michelin Star.

Kochhar is known for his use of specialized spices to enhance the subtle traditional flavors while adapting to the modern global palate.

Kochhar’s Dubai venture, Rang Mahal at the JW Marriott Marquis serves some of the best North Indian and Mughlai dishes.

3.Vineet Bhatia

With over 30 years of experience in the food industry, Chef Vineet is one of India’s most renowned chefs. Titled as the Godfather of modern Indian cuisine, his culinary talents have been witnessed by Queen Elizabeth, herself. he has created a restaurant empire that continues to blaze a trail across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Known for its homestyle cooking and application of Indian techniques to ingredients that are rare or unknown to the Indian palate, Indego by Vineet, has reimagined and reinvented the Indian food culture in the UAE.

4.Vikas Khanna

James Beard Award Nominee and Michelin Star, Chef Vikas Khanna is an internationally acclaimed Indian chef, award-winning author, poet and filmmaker. Khanna has established himself as a top authority on Indian Cuisine by hosting an array of successful cooking shows and writing more than 25 cookbooks. His book ‘Flavors First’ won the prestigious Benjamin Franklin Award, while ‘Khanna Sutra’, ‘My Great India’ and ‘Savor Mumbai’ have won the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.

He introduced Dubai to his culinary delights with the opening of Junoon, a Michelin-starred Indian restaurant that features five cooking elements from India: tandoor – clay oven; tawa – cast iron cooking; digri – open fire pit; handi – curry and patthar – stone cooking. He has been aptly titled as the ‘cooking style inventive’ by the new York Times.

