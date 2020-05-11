Indian Moms spend an average of 2 – 3 hours on the internet & Instagram emerges at no. 2 after WhatsApp as her most favourite app

kidsstoppress.com held by Kidsstoppress Media Pvt. Ltd today released findings from The Digital Usage of the Indian Mom Survey. kidsstoppress.com was established as a parenting platform 7 years ago and sees Marico, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson & Johnson, Kotak, ICICI, Viacom 18, P&G, Netflix, Abbott, Amazon, Google, and many other brands in the 28 – 45 year segment. Aiming to provide a deeper understanding about the preferences and behaviours of Indian mothers, the survey highlights the internet usage of moms when they are starting a family, with young kids and with kids under 12 years. The survey was just concluded amidst the COVID 19 a crisis where digital and online interactions and learnings were every mom’s best friend and a window to the outside world.

Conducted online by Kidsstoppress.com, The Digital Usage of Indian Moms Survey assessed 2000 moms across SEC A and B moms in the age group of 24 to 45 years. The nationwide survey targeted working mothers as well as homemakers, across Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Indore, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Pune, Nagpur, Kolkata and Mumbai.

According to the survey, 36% of moms across India say that Instagram has emerged as a discovery platform for them where they are discovering new products and services. 23% of mom Google parenting tips followed by Cooking tips. 30% of moms shop online for themselves and family.

87% of moms access the web through their phones. 38% of moms feel inspired by social influencers and would use the products they recommend. TV emerged as the least favourite medium to connect after childbirth followed by Newspapers & Outdoor. On the other hand WhatsApp & Instagram emerged as a clear number 1 and 2 respectively.

55% of moms said they are less likely to share anything on social media. 32% moms believe their favourite parenting platform should be an app, while 22% said it should be social media and 18% said it must be a website.

Amazon emerged as the most used E-commerce platform at 22% and Instagram is a clear winner as most used apps by mom after Whatsapp.

53% of moms preferred to not share their kid’s pictures online.

33% of moms chose to passive surf on internet while 28% preferred to discover something new on the internet.

Commenting on the survey findings, Ms. Mansi Zaveri, Founder & CEO, Kidsstoppress Media Pvt. Limited said, “The new age Indian mom is in a quest to give the best to her child and she is constantly searching the best products and services. Social media and trusted parenting platforms such as kidsstoppress.com have now emerged as her first circle of influence. She is spending 2 – 3 hours of her waking time on the internet and therefore it is imperative to start communicating with her through this medium. This survey will help a lot of brands rethink their brand and communication strategies. Marketers can use the survey results to plan their budgets especially in these uncertain times where traditional mediums like print, radio and outdoors have taken a massive beating. With TV except news channel being unable to produce any new content for the next 6 – 8 weeks, digital media is going to see a huge surge and understanding consumers better is your best bet to achieve higher ROI.

Kidsstoppress launches its research vertical with this survey and this will be first of the many research reports that are scheduled to be released this year”.