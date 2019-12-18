INDIAN TERRAIN LAUNCHES A SPECIAL EDITION STAR WARS CAPSULE COLLECTION

India’s leading menswear brand, Indian Terrain is all set to mark its 20th anniversary with an association with Lucasfilm’s Star Wars. The brand has launched aspecial edition Star Wars capsule collection ahead of the release of the movie ‘Star Wars: The Rise of The Skywalker’.

Indian Terrain is targeted towards the young millennial consumer who straddles between work and play effortlessly in cool yet comfortable clothing. The Star Wars Capsule collection offers something for every Star Wars fan. The collection includes stylish fan apparel for both Men and Boys. Indian Terrain and Indian Terrain Boy offers a variety of unique graphic tees, sweatshirts & hoodies in vibrant colours and prints featuring Darth Vader, Death Star, Stormtroopers, Millennium Falcon, BB8, R2D2 and more.

Speaking on this association, Mr. Charath Narsimhan – Managing Director & CEO, Indian Terrain Fashions Limited commented, “Star Wars equates a sense of nostalgia for so many of us and we are delighted to launch the special-edition Star Wars capsule collection. It is our tribute to a movie series that has won so many hearts through the years. We are sure this collection will be a huge success among all our consumers.”

The limited-edition Star Wars capsule collection is available at Indian Terrain exclusive stores and on https://www.indianterrain.com/ starting at Rs.799/-

