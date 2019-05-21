Indian Terrain signs celebrated cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as Brand Ambassador

India’s leading menswear brand, Indian Terrain has signed renowned cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its Brand Ambassador. Introducing the cricketer as an exciting new face of the brand, the company reiterates its relentless passion for perfection & the pursuit of excellence, a trait common to the brand and the distinguished cricketer.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Venky Rajgopal, Founder Chairman, Indian Terrain Fashions Limited said, “We are elated to welcome Mahendra Singh Dhoni to the Indian Terrain family. Our brand is represented by the ‘Spirit of Man’ logo and we believe that Mahendra Singh Dhoni truly exemplifies all the attributes that our brand stands for. His inspiring presence, strategic thinking ability, quiet fortitude and power packed performances on and off the cricketing field, make him the ideal representative of the brand to our consumers and youth of today. His popularity across the country will help take the brand to the next level.”

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, brand ambassador, Indian Terrain Fashions Limited said, “I am extremely delighted to be the brand ambassador of Indian Terrain. It is a well-known fact that Madras and its people hold a special place in my life, for the love and acceptance that has been bestowed on me over the years. To associate with a Madras-born brand like Indian Terrain felt natural and appealing. The brand seamlessly mirrors my off-the-field style. I look forward to an extraordinary innings with the brand!”

Indian Terrain is targeted towards the young millennial consumer who straddles between work and play effortlessly in cool yet comfortable clothing. The current brand philosophy of Indian Terrain – “Makes You Feel Good” synergizes with Mahendra Singh Dhoni considering the multiple occasions he has inspired his fans on and off the field.

Mr. Charath Narsimhan, Managing Director, Indian Terrain Fashions Limited said, “Indian Terrain finds the perfect brand ambassador in Mahendra Singh Dhoni. His universal appeal coupled with his cool personality and effervescent energy will help the brand in addressing the younger audience segments thereby building greater visibility. This association will help the brand in further strengthening its leadership position in the southern markets and aid rapid expansion in the north and east markets. With this new start, we are also looking to further refine our offerings under Terrain Jeans and build a unique collection for young Indians.”

Speaking on this association, Mr. Mihir Diwakar, Managing Director, Aarka Sports said, “As a sports and player management company, we are always looking out for synergistic associations for our players. There is a natural fitment between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Indian Terrain and we are glad to have enabled this unique alliance that we are sure will be mutually beneficial.”