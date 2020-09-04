India’s first Once-A-Day Ivabradine by Abbott Receives DCGI Approval for Heart Failure and Angina patients

In India, roughly 1.3 to 4.6 million people suffer from heart failure according to conservative estimates, and this number is rapidly growing with 0.5 to 1.8 million new cases annually. A critical problem surrounding the treatment of cardiac diseases in India is low adherence to treatment, with an AIIMS study finding that patients are missing prescribed doses of medication. In order to tackle this challenge and address the unmet patient need for a more convenient and simple dosing alternative, Abbott, a leading healthcare company, today announced DCGI approval for India’s first ‘Once-a-day’ formulation of Ivabridine for patients with chronic heart failure and chronic stable angina. Developed in Abbott’s Innovation & Development Center in India based on local physician insights, the new formulation will help increase treatment adherence to improve health outcomes for cardiac disease patients.