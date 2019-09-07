India’s Millennials Say That Tradition Helps Build Connections

Mars Wrigley conducted a survey to understand India’s affinity for all things desi and traditional. The survey reached over 1.5 Million people across New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore and focused on decoding what desi elements top India’s list when it comes to making new connections – whether it is chai and chaat with family or even naach gaana at shaadis.

Conducted amongst millennials across the three cities, the results of the survey revealed an interesting fact that over 65% millennials feel that dinner time is when the family bonds the most. In fact, almost 50% of the respondents then went on to say that sharing a post dinner paan with family accounts for some of their fondest memories while growing up and that it was the one thing that built connections with both the old and young within a family.

Majority of respondents also said that they would like to experience the traditional paan with a modern twist, with almost half choosing mint as their choice of format.

These insights are in line with the launch of DOUBLEMINT® Paanmint which is the first product by Mars Wrigley developed exclusively for the Indian Market. Inspired by the local favorite Paan, Doublemint captures the spirit of Bringing Together Old and New, through a unique twist. The product offers a tremendous burst of flavour and freshness – thus underlying DOUBLEMINT®’s promise of freshness.

DOUBLEMINT® Paanmint is available across traditional trade outlets for INR 10.

For more updates, follow DOUBLEMINT® India on Instagramand Facebook.

