India’s top Dialysis & Kidney Care provider Nephroplus Strenghtens its Presence in Jharkhand

NephroPlus, India’s largest dialysis centre network and a pioneer in redefining dialysis care in India, launched its 4thcenter at Medanta Hospital, Ranchi. With this expansion, NephroPlus now has 200+centres in India spread across 20 states and 118 cities.

The centre will offer unparalleled facilities like online real-time dialysis monitoring, proprietary clinical protocols, TV and WiFi for each guest ensuring utmost comfort during their session. Further, NephroPlus’s Quality Team regularly tracks the haemoglobin levels, Dialysis Adequacy etc. of all the guests and alerts the Nephrologist in case of action required and ensures timely corrections. Apart from these, NephroPlus is the only dialysis provider in the country that has introduced “Buttonhole Needles” for painless cannulation and “Freedom- A Peritoneal Dialysis Program” which is designed to provide the highest clinical care in the comfort of a patient’s home

Commenting on the opening Mr. Sukaran Singh Saluja, Vice President, Operation, NephroPlus said, “ We are glad to partner with a reputed hospital like Medanta Hospital. Our goal is to redefineand strenghten dialysis care in India and this association will provide the much-needed relief and make quality dialysis accessible to the patients suffering from kidney failure in and around the city of Ranchi.”

Dr. Md. Mukhtar Syeed, VP & Centre Head, Medanta Hospital said, “Providing quality healthcare service is one of our top priorities. I am happy to see that NephroPlus is expanding their footprint in Jharkhand this will help us in boosting quality healthcare services to the people of Ranchi.”

Elaborating on the association Dr. Amit Kumar, Nephrologist, Medanta Hospital said, “We are extremely pleased to be partnering with NephroPlus which is known for its world-class service in the area of dialysis care. We are confident that with NephroPlus’s expertise and guest centric approach, we will be better equipped to address the needs of people on dialysis in the region and improve the health care delivery system in the region as well.”

In addition to offering quality treatment, NephroPlus also motivates its guests to lead a normal life through initiatives like support group meetings and events. These programs provide guests a platform to share their experiences, overcome their inhibitions and boosts their confidence in life. It recently conducted the Indian Dialysis Olympiad, India’s first ever sporting event for people on dialysis along with a unique dialysis patient bike expedition, correcting the false perception among the public-at-large that those on dialysis can only lead sedentary lives.