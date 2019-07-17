India’s top Dialysis & Kidney Care provider Nephroplus strengthens its presence in Kolkata

NephroPlus, India’s largest dialysis centre network and a pioneer in redefining dialysiscare in India, launched its 3rd center at Binayak Multispeciality Hospital, Kolkata a unit of Binayak Imaging & Diagnostic Center. The centre was inaugurated by medical experts of NephroPlus and Binayak Multispeciality Hospital. With this expansion, NephroPlus now has 193 centres in India spread across 18 states & 115 cities.

The centre will offer unparalleled facilities like online real-time dialysis monitoring, proprietary clinical protocols, TV and WiFi for each guest ensuring utmost comfort during their session. Further, NephroPlus’s Quality Team regularly tracks the haemoglobin levels, Dialysis Adequacy etc. of all the guests and alerts the Nephrologist in case of action required and ensures timely corrections. Apart from these, NephroPlus is the only dialysis provider in the country that has introduced “Buttonhole Needles” for painless cannulation and “Freedom- A Peritoneal Dialysis Program” which is designed to provide the highest clinical care in the comfort of a patient’s home

Commenting on the opening Mr. Sukaran Singh Saluja, Vice President, Operation, NephroPlus said, “ We are glad to partner with a reputed institute like Binayak Multispeciality Hospital. Our goal is to redefine and strenghten dialysis care in India and this association will provide the much-needed relief and make quality dialysis accessible to the patients suffering from kidney failure in and around the city of Kolkata.”

Elaborating on the association, Mr Vikram Singh Binayak, Managing Director, Binayak Multispeciality Hospital said, “We are extremely pleased to be partnering with NephroPlus which is known for its world-class service in the area of dialysis care. We are confident that with NephroPlus’s expertise and guest centric approach, we will be better equipped to address the needs of people on dialysis in the region and improve the health care delivery system in the region as well.”

In addition to offering quality treatment, NephroPlus also motivates its guests to lead a normal life through initiatives like support group meetings and events. These programs provide guests a platform to share their experiences, overcome their inhibitions and boosts their confidence in life. It recently conducted the Indian Dialysis Olympiad, India’s first ever sporting event for people on dialysis along with a unique dialysis patient bike expedition, correcting the false perception among the public-at-large that those on dialysis can only lead sedentary lives.

