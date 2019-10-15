INDIA’S TOP RANKED TABLE TENNIS PLAYER MANIKA BATRA BECOMES THE NEW ASICS BRAND ATHLETE

As more and more Indian female athletes break the glass ceiling, ASICS has announced table tennis player Manika Batra as it’s new face as she launched the brand’s latest store in Jaipur.

The athlete who put the Indian flag on the map during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia was delighted to be associated with ASICS. Speaking at the store, she said, “As a table tennis player, it is important to be comfortable on your feet and quick to respond to your opponent’s strike. I have tested ASICS’ footwear and found it to be the best match for my attacking game. Their shoes keep me light on my feet, and the Gel technology gives me an added advantage in terms of bounce and agility.”

There has been a dynamic shift in women empowerment through sports and ASICS is proud to be associated with this movement.

“Manika Batra has made our country proud and I am extremely excited to announce our partnership with her as she truly resonates with the brand ethos and is a symbol of female strength. We aim to encourage more and more women to get moving and achieve their highest potential through sports and fitness.’’ Rajat Khurana, Managing Director – ASICS India Pvt. Ltd,said on the association with the sports player.

As an endeavor to support more and more athletes in their pursuit for Olympic glory, ASICS, the leader in performance wear has made its mark in India with the empanelment of athletes across Cricket, Tennis, Wrestling, Athletics. It has now blitzed through adding another feather to their illustrious cap with the addition of the rising star of Indian Table Tennis, the first in this sport.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

