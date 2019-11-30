Indulge in the royal flavours of Shekhawati cuisine at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

Get ready to satiate your taste buds as The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat is all set to host a 10 day long Shekhawati

Food Festival’ from 22 nd November till 1 st December 2019 at their all – day dining Seasonal Tastes.

Shekhawati, located in North Rajasthan comprises of districts Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Churu and a part of Nagaur&

Jaipur, the place is recognizedfor its scrumptious delicacies that come from the heart of the royal kitchens of

Shekhawati. Try out the food that holds history, brings authenticity, boasts of delicious staples andmouth-

watering condiments from the state that is known for its culture and food alike.

The menu will be laid out as a part of buffet and will comprise of delectable dishes like, ‘Dal Baati Churma’,

with 8 types of Baati such as ‘Plain’, ‘Baffla’, ‘Matter Paneer’, ‘Aloo Matter’, ‘Besan’, ‘Masala’, ‘Palak’ and

‘Sattu Baati’ that will be served with three types of dal, ‘Mewari kebab’, ‘Shekhawati Curries’, ‘Besan ka

chilla’, ‘Kesar Dhoodh’, ‘Jaipuri Bhajiya’ etc. to savor.

Indulge inan array of sinful and authentic desserts from the Shekhawati mithai selection like Ghevar, Ladoo,

Barfi and more.

So, don’t forget to drop into The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat to brace yourself for a perfect Shekhawati delight.

Location – Seasonal Tastes, the Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

Price – 1499/- plus taxes

Date:22 nd November – 1 st December 2019

Address: Westin Kolkata, Rajarhat, Plot No cbd/2, AA II, Newtown, Kolkata, West Bengal 700156

Link: www.thewestinkolkata.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

