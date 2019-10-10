Indulge into sweet treat with new Havmor ice-creams this festive season

Havmor, one of the leading brands in the ice-cream industry, has always conceptualised their products as per the need of the consumers. The ice-cream lovers like to try new and unique flavours throughout the year. Keeping this in mind, Havmor announces new flavours every quarter. For this quarter, Havmor is introducing two exotic flavours.

Irish Choco Kick: Creativity and innovation has no bar and Irish Choco Kick is a perfect example of it. The ice-cream flavour is a combination of coffee with caramelized chocolate and Irish whiskey flavour, making it a perfect dessert for any occasion. One doesn’t need an excuse to indulge into ice-creams anyway, just treat yourself and your loved ones without any reason.

Party Poppers: Anyparty or celebration is incomplete without a dessert. Be it an ice-cream or a cake, there has to be a sweet dish to complete the meal. Havmor is bringing a dessert which is interesting and a perfect fit for all the parties and to suit everyone’s taste. Kids are definitely going to enjoy the party poppers as it is an amalgamation of different flavours, colourful ice-cream with milky chocolate, Cake, Jam & colourful funfetti. So pamper your kids, family and friends with this quirky sweet delight.

These ice creams are now available in Scoop at all Havmor parlours and select retail across India.

So grab the opportunity and enjoy these exotic flavours with your loved ones.

