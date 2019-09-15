Indus Net Announces Its Fresher Hiring Plans For Kolkata Office

With a high number of lay-offs being announced across the country and in multiple industries, Indus Net confirmed that their plan of expansion is right in its place. They plan to hire 125 new recruits, foraying with this year’s campus season.

The plan is to hire across the domain of development, analytics and marketing domain. All the new recruits will undergo training and mentorship through their “First Flush” program.

Founder and CEO of Indus Net Technologies Abhishek Rungta announced the same right before the company started its campus hiring program for this year at The Heritage Institute of Technology last week. Abhishek says, “instead of blaming each other for the inevitable recession, we should try to solve the problem, create some value and work towards rebuilding the economy. This is our little bit, we are ecstatic to be able to be that company that soars through a recession.”

Indus Net Technologies does not believe in just university degrees. The company believes in hiring individuals who madly, deeply and absolutely love technology, believe in creating value and want to innovate something new every day. It believes determination and ambition do not require a university degree, it requires passion to get things done whatever it takes.

The company at the moment has vacancies in .Net Development, Digital Marketing, Creative Content Creation, Video Marketing among other opportunities.

About Indus Net Technologies:

Indus Net Technologies is an award-winning, global digital consulting & services Company, which helps medium to large enterprises, save smarter and serve better through a synergetic application of digital technology and marketing.

They provide enterprise-grade software development (cloud/web and mobile-applications), analytics and digital marketing solution across forty countries through offices in India, UK, USA, Australia, Singapore, and Nigeria.

They have proven expertise in BFSI, Publishing, Entertainment, Retail, Professional Services & Government verticals.

