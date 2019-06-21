Indus Net Technologies announced the second edition of ‘Digital Success Summit 2019’

With the success of the inaugural edition of Eastern India’s first and largest digital

technology and marketing summit, Indus Net Technologies is all set to host the second edition of

‘Digital Success Summit 2019’ on 8 th & 9 th August at Novotel in Kolkata. The event will witness leading

business owners, CXOs, strategists, thought leaders from across sectors coming together to share

insights and inspiring case studies. The announcement of DSS 2019 was attended by Abhishek Rungta,

Founder & CEO, Indus Net Technologies, Aji Issac Mathew, CEO, Indus Net TechShu along with

Vikas Malpani, Co-Founder of CommonFloor.com and Kiruba Shankar, Business Blogging Pvt Ltd.

The DSS 2019 theme of “Growing Digitally, Growing Profitably” will communicate the main

determinants of digital success in businesses. The two days of the summit will witness serious and

engaging conversations around deploying digital technology to leverage the business. The event will focus

on new ways of working, use of new digital approaches for profitable business solutions. Speakers at DSS

2019 will share their knowledge and cover a wide array of topics such as Social Selling, User Experience,

Growing need of remote work in every business, Voice search and its impact, and many interesting

subjects.

The speaker line up at DSS 2019 includes Abhishek Rungta, Founder & CEO, Indus Net

Technologies, Amit Ranjan, Co-Founder, SlideShare and Chief Architect, DigitalLocker, Govt of

India along with Sairee Chahal, Founder, CEO of SHEROES and Board Member of PayTM

Payments Bank, seventeen year old Atreyam Sharma, Co-Founder and Vice-President

(Technology) of Workshop4Me, Kiruba Shankar, Business Blogging Pvt Ltd, , Vikas Malpani, Co-

founder, CommonFloor.com, Ashish Tulsian, Co-Founder and CEO of Posist, Prahlad Giri, Deputy

Director, Nepal Rastra Bank, Aji Issac Mathew, CEO, Indus Net TechShu and many others

Speaking at the announcement of DSS 2019, Mr. Abhishek Rungta, CEO & Founder, Indus Net

Technologies, said, “The two-day mega event is a valuable platform in the dynamic world of digital

technology and marketing. We are privileged to host the second edition of the summit creating a platform

of great minds coming together to throw light on the benefits and best practices of their experiences. The

summit will be an interactive one serving as a melting pot of abundant knowledge from thought leaders,

entrepreneurs, business leaders, and budding professionals.”

Commenting at the event, Aji Issac Mathew, CEO, Indus Net TechShu said, ‘Technology helps

marketers and IT professionals deliver highly personalized and optimized experiences for their clients.

Investing in the right tool is a driving force behind the success of digital marketing strategy. The two-day

extravaganza will be a congregation of ambitious and experienced marketers sharing experiences and

tales of their success.”

Sharing his view on the announcement of DSS 2019 Amit Ranjan, Co-Founder, SlideShare and one of

the speakers at the summit said, “Software is eating the world by revolutionizing every aspect of our lives

and thus it is paramount for businesses and SMEs to gear up to face the challenges of this new digital

paradigm.”

He further added, “After a resounding success of DSS 2018; DSS 2019 is a must-attend event for

businesses or SMEs located anywhere in East India. The event will focus on sharing the latest digital and

technology trends, learning and best practices for businesses to gear up to face the challenges of this new

digital paradigm.”

This year, DSS aims to provide two days of great learning, networking, engaging conversations with

action-packed sessions with some 350 CXOs, 115 IT Heads and 50+ Marketing Heads to attend. The

summit this year will be about how technology’s need is changing user experience and driving product

innovation along with marketing using right methods and ultimately helping organizations grow profitably

through this digital makeover.

