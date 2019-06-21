Indus Net Technologies announced the second edition of ‘Digital Success Summit 2019’
With the success of the inaugural edition of Eastern India’s first and largest digital
technology and marketing summit, Indus Net Technologies is all set to host the second edition of
‘Digital Success Summit 2019’ on 8 th & 9 th August at Novotel in Kolkata. The event will witness leading
business owners, CXOs, strategists, thought leaders from across sectors coming together to share
insights and inspiring case studies. The announcement of DSS 2019 was attended by Abhishek Rungta,
Founder & CEO, Indus Net Technologies, Aji Issac Mathew, CEO, Indus Net TechShu along with
Vikas Malpani, Co-Founder of CommonFloor.com and Kiruba Shankar, Business Blogging Pvt Ltd.
The DSS 2019 theme of “Growing Digitally, Growing Profitably” will communicate the main
determinants of digital success in businesses. The two days of the summit will witness serious and
engaging conversations around deploying digital technology to leverage the business. The event will focus
on new ways of working, use of new digital approaches for profitable business solutions. Speakers at DSS
2019 will share their knowledge and cover a wide array of topics such as Social Selling, User Experience,
Growing need of remote work in every business, Voice search and its impact, and many interesting
subjects.
The speaker line up at DSS 2019 includes Abhishek Rungta, Founder & CEO, Indus Net
Technologies, Amit Ranjan, Co-Founder, SlideShare and Chief Architect, DigitalLocker, Govt of
India along with Sairee Chahal, Founder, CEO of SHEROES and Board Member of PayTM
Payments Bank, seventeen year old Atreyam Sharma, Co-Founder and Vice-President
(Technology) of Workshop4Me, Kiruba Shankar, Business Blogging Pvt Ltd, , Vikas Malpani, Co-
founder, CommonFloor.com, Ashish Tulsian, Co-Founder and CEO of Posist, Prahlad Giri, Deputy
Director, Nepal Rastra Bank, Aji Issac Mathew, CEO, Indus Net TechShu and many others
Speaking at the announcement of DSS 2019, Mr. Abhishek Rungta, CEO & Founder, Indus Net
Technologies, said, “The two-day mega event is a valuable platform in the dynamic world of digital
technology and marketing. We are privileged to host the second edition of the summit creating a platform
of great minds coming together to throw light on the benefits and best practices of their experiences. The
summit will be an interactive one serving as a melting pot of abundant knowledge from thought leaders,
entrepreneurs, business leaders, and budding professionals.”
Commenting at the event, Aji Issac Mathew, CEO, Indus Net TechShu said, ‘Technology helps
marketers and IT professionals deliver highly personalized and optimized experiences for their clients.
Investing in the right tool is a driving force behind the success of digital marketing strategy. The two-day
extravaganza will be a congregation of ambitious and experienced marketers sharing experiences and
tales of their success.”
Sharing his view on the announcement of DSS 2019 Amit Ranjan, Co-Founder, SlideShare and one of
the speakers at the summit said, “Software is eating the world by revolutionizing every aspect of our lives
and thus it is paramount for businesses and SMEs to gear up to face the challenges of this new digital
paradigm.”
He further added, “After a resounding success of DSS 2018; DSS 2019 is a must-attend event for
businesses or SMEs located anywhere in East India. The event will focus on sharing the latest digital and
technology trends, learning and best practices for businesses to gear up to face the challenges of this new
digital paradigm.”
This year, DSS aims to provide two days of great learning, networking, engaging conversations with
action-packed sessions with some 350 CXOs, 115 IT Heads and 50+ Marketing Heads to attend. The
summit this year will be about how technology’s need is changing user experience and driving product
innovation along with marketing using right methods and ultimately helping organizations grow profitably
through this digital makeover.