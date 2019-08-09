Indus Net Technologies hosts Digital Success Summit 2019-“Growing Digitally, Growing Profitably”

Kolkata basedIndus Net Technologies organized a two day long Digital Success Summit 2019 on covering various aspects of digital technology, branding and marketing in a digital world. This was Eastern India’s largest Summit and Kolkata’s second ever digital summit. Mr Abhishek Rungta Founder and CEO of Indus Net Technologies Introduced the Theme-“Growing Digitally, Growing Profitably” at the summit. The two day summit included workshops, keynotes, one-on-one consultations and round table discussions. It alsowitnessed the esteemed presence of Shri Debashis Sen, IAS Additional Chief Secretary IT & E-Dept of West Bengal, Mr. Amit Ranjan, Co-Founder of SlideShare and Architect of National Digital Locker Project (Ministry of IT, Govt. of India), Miss. Sairee Chahal, Founder & CEO of Sheroes, Mr. Nitin Sethi, Vice President Digital of IndiGo Airlines, Mr. Gautam Ghosh, Ex Director, Talent Branding at Flipkart, a teen entrepreneur from Luxemborg- Atreyam Sharma, Co-Founder Workshop4Me and other eminent personalities at Novotel today.

The Digital Success Summit is a first of its kind in Kolkata to educate small and medium businesses on various elements of digital from a practical perspective, where they took away insights which can be implemented for their businesses straight away. It was a great meeting place for the decision makers, thought leaders, practitioners and professionals, who are using or planning to use digital as a platform for profitable growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhishek Rungta, Founder & CEO of Indus Net Technologies said,“After the huge response from the delegates we are extremely overwhelmed to organize the summit for the second time in the city. As technology becoming the buzz word today and an intrinsic part of our daily lives, this Summit helps to provide business to grow profitably and digitally. The delegates who have enlightened the Summit are from diversified industrial backgrounds such as, Flipkart, IndiGo Airlines, Sheroes and others.”

About Indus Net Technologies: Indus Net Technologies is a global Award Winning digital consulting & services company through a synergetic application of digital technology & marketing. They are known for providing enterprise grade software by leveraging the power of internet through cloud, analytics and mobility. They have proven expertise in Financial Service, Banking, Insurance, Healthcare, Real Estate verticals.

