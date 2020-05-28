Industry Training Institutes set exemplary example in fight against COVID-19 Pandemic

In what is being seen as an example of the superior expertise of

government-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the country, the high-

quality reusable cloth masks they are producing will now be available on popular e-

commerce platforms towards meeting the soaring demand. The ITIs are playing a

critical role during this time of crisis through the provision of quality training and

innovation. Till date, the ITIs have produced 14.15 lakh masks and will continue to

do so in a bid to help fight the global pandemic while also raising entrepreneurial

spirit and profile among stakeholders.

The five-layered masks are made of breathable mask fabric with non-woven

polypropylene which is cotton-knitted and skin-friendly. It also gives superior

protection against bacteria, particles and droplets. The price of the masks has been

kept low to ensure easy access and availability has been improved through sale via

online platforms including Shoppers Stop and Amazon.

Taking note of the commendable work being done by the ITIs, Dr. Mahendra Nath

Pandey, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said “Across the

country, ITIs have quickly developed robots, sanitizers, reusable masks and aerosol

boxes to help fight against this COVID 19 pandemic. The initiatives are not only

boosting entrepreneurship amid this crisis but also exhibiting the high standards of

capability and competency we have available at our ITIs. Not only the scale but also

the quality standards of the products are a showcase of the stellar work which I am

confident will lead to containment of COVID-19 infection.”

Earlier this year, the ITI in Berhampur, Odisha designed an inexpensive and safe

sanitization chamber using ultraviolet (UV) light. The sanitiser was developed using

discarded microwave ovens and will be primarily be used for the disinfection of small

objects carried by medical staff working in COVID-19 hospitals, including phones,

pens and other equipment. The same ITI has prepared a low-cost ‘aerosol box’ and

‘face shields’ for the medical staff involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Similarly, adding on to more achievements, ITI, Cuttack has developed a contact-

less automatic sanitizer dispenser. The contactless sanitizer dispenser can spray

alcohol-based hand rub sanitizer solution for sanitization of hands while entering the

buildings/office complexes, etc. It is based on water mist aerator technology, which

was developed from water conservation. Setting an exemplary example, ITI, Cuttack

has also developed two low-cost robots, which can save health workers from the

infectious virus and reduce the need for personal protective equipment.

The Government training centres that helped in the mask production are:

 Apart from ITIs, 18 NSTIs are also making masks

 15 ITIs in Andhra Pradesh prepared 65,274 masks

 Eight ITIs in Kerala prepared 3160 masks and two ITIs distributed 1200litres

of Hand sanitizers.

 29 ITIs in Telangana prepared 44,223 masks

 Government Nodal ITI Darward, Karnataka prepared 5000 masks.

 Govt ITI, Central Prison, Trichy, Tamil Nadu prepared 32,480 masks

 Haryana State Directorate issued letter to 89 ITIs for preparation of Masks, it

is prepared 326,596 masks, they are in the final stages of making efforts to

sell through e-commerce site.

 ITI Brahmapur, Odisha produced 1,000 Mask and handed over to District

 77 Govt. ITIs in Punjab have prepared 869,174 masks.

 8 ITIs in Jammu prepared 4485 masks.

 9 ITIs of Ghaziabad, UP produced 6550 masks

 23 ITIs in Karnataka prepared 20,020 masks.

 ITI, Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir prepared and handed over 15000 masks