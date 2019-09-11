Indya Expands its Presence in Kolkata Marking a Milestone 20th Exclusive Store

High Street Essentials Pvt. Ltd (HSE) launched its first exclusive Indyastore in Kolkata, bringing to the aesthetes of the city, a new brand to look at for refashioned Indian ethnic wear. The opening of the store at City Centre Mall, New Town also marks the brand reaching a landmark of 20 exclusive stores in India.

Spread across 750 sq. ft, the store houses an exciting and extensive range of fusion separates – think tunics that span from traditional kurtas to new-age draped designs; pants and skirts with classic cuts along with fashion-forward styles with attached sari drapes; and tops, to suit every mood and occasion. The store also marks the launch of Indya’s Autumn Winter ’19 collection – Shades of Autumn. Contemporary detailing takes over this collection in a tapestry of bold, autumnal hues. Equal parts classic, elegant, edgy and bohemian, this collection serves effortlessly stylish designs to take you from morning to night.

Indya, an omnichannel fast fashion brand, was born out of a thought to re-look at ethnic fashion and design by considering the lifestyle and aesthetics of the modern Indian woman. The brand emphasizes on new-age silhouettes that incorporate traditional embroideries, prints, and motifs. Apart from a thriving online store, the brand currently has 200+ offline retail touchpoints, including EBO’s and MBO’s.

Tanvi Malik & Shivani Poddar, co-founders of HSE commented on the launch of the store, “The celebration of our milestone 20th store becomes doubly special with the brand opening its doors to a city that is the melting pot of fashion. Our clothes are a mix of current and timeless designs, touching a chord with today’s women who want their clothes to be fuss-free yet stylish. The women of Kolkata have a uniquely beautiful sartorial sense that marries the old world with the new, aligning perfectly with Indya’s design sensibilities”

About High Street Essentials Pvt. Ltd.:Started in the year 2012, High Street Essentials Pvt. Ltd. (HSE) – the brain child of Shivani Poddar and Tanvi Malik – has emerged as one of India’s leading omnichannel fashion houses. FabAlley is a rapid fashion brand for apparel and accessories offering more than 3,000 products incategories like clothing, bags, and jewellery. Besides the western wear brand,FabAlley, HSE owns Indya – the first brand in the country to cater to the burgeoning fusion-wear industry; and Curve – a western wear brand for plus-sized women. All the three brands have an inimitable style signature and are attuned to the women of today.

