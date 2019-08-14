Infosys to Deliver Cloud Based Global Telematics Solutions for Toyota Material Handling North America

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been selected by Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA) for a cloud based IoT telematics product implementation along with application support and development for its SAP Platform.

As the development partner for TMHNA Global Telematics Solution (GTS), an industry leading cloud-based IoT offering, Infosys will enable remote monitoring and diagnostic capabilities including vehicle access control, system maintenance, condition sensing and location tracking. Leveraging its experience and deep presence in the connected vehicle space, Infosys will help TMHNA draw insights from the data collected to provide better service and improve after sales experiences for consumers in the forklift industry.

Infosys will also provide SAP Application Maintenance Services (AMS) to TMHNA through its comprehensive ValuePLUS service offering that enables smart governance, higher productivity, business satisfaction and efficiency. This will give TMHNA access to a next-generation application maintenance system that leverages industry best practices, a scalable and flexible model aligned to its business plans with a clear roadmap for technology adoption, while driving operational efficiencies.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, “It is essential for companies to continue focusing on new opportunities to transform their business and we are excited to be selected by TMHNA for this transformative project. GTS has the potential to transformcommunication between different teams and also provide insights that can add immense value to the business. Our AMS offerings will leverage automation and our extensive experience to help TMHNA with a comprehensive managed services model aligned to its future business.”

Alan Cseresznyak, Chief Information Officer for Toyota Material Handling North America, said, “We are seeing greater customer demands, and we believe we can gain a competitive advantage by leveraging leading-edge technology as we go through comprehensive digital transformation. We are concentrating on providing a better customer experience, and we truly feel that Infosys is a good partner in this area.”

About Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA)

Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA), the industry leader in forklift sales, is composed of three main group companies: Toyota Material Handling U.S.A., Inc.; Toyota Industrial Equipment Mfg., Inc.; and The Raymond Corporation. One in three forklifts sold in North America is either a Toyota or Raymond product. With more than 1.5 million square feet of manufacturing space, TMHNA is composed of three manufacturing plant locations (Columbus, Indiana; Greene, New York; and Muscatine, Iowa) that produce 1,500 forklifts per week on average, with parts distribution locations in Syracuse, New York, and Columbus, Indiana, with more than 3 million service parts available. With an annual revenue of approximately $3 billion, TMHNA has more than 8,000 people and more than 300 dealer locations to support Toyota and Raymond customers throughout North America.

For more information, please visit ToyotaForklift.com or RaymondCorp.com.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliverunprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements mentioned in this presentation concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the ‘safe harbor’ under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. These filings are available at www.sec.gov Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

