“INNER EYE” a Three Day Solo Exibition of Dibakar at ICCR

29th Solo Art Exibition of talented artist Dibakar Chakraborty was inaugarated by Minister Arup Ray, Father Anthony (DBL), Advocate of Supreme Court Jaydeep Mukherjee, Commissioner of Howrah Municipal Corporation Bijin krishna and famous Artist Shankar Ghosh. This three day exibition which started on12th December will come to an end on 14th December 2019 at ICCR.

38 Year old Dibakar Chakraborty got inspiration from his Artist father Jibatosh Chakraborty and Poet mother Sunanda Chakraborty. He learned painting from Artist Prakash Karmakar for 15 years at Ramkrishna Mission and Shantiniketan and has participated in 100 Group Art Exibitions along with 28 Solo Exibitions. TOB wishes him all the success in his career.

