Fri. May 15th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

InsuranceDekho Plans To Onboard 1 Lakh Agents Throughout The Country

2 min read

InsuranceDekho, a leading Insurtech startup is targeting a fresh premium of 1,200 crore in the current financial year. Currently, the company has partners in 350+ cities and works with 12,000+ partners. In the current financial year the company has aggressive expansion plans which include onboarding of 1 lakh agents across the country.  

In the current environment, InsuranceDekho foresees an accelerated shift towards digital platforms. With its AI-enabled platform, InsuranceDekho is best positioned to take advantage of this shift. 

InsuranceDekho’s platform makes insurance selling an interactive and educational experience. With over 50+ Motor and Health insurance plans from 25 insurers, it provides agents a comprehensive set of choices.  InsuranceDekho’s website and mobile-friendly digital platforms provide several features like voice-guided self inspection, plan comparison, instant policy issuance, claims management and renewal reminders which help agents service policies quickly and efficiently. The company has created a robust customer care team and developed proprietary technology to assist agents through the entire lifecycle of a policy. 

Ankit Agrawal, CEO & Co-Founder, InsuranceDekho.com, said, “InsuranceDekho is committed to increasing insurance awareness and penetration in the country, especially in under-served Tier II and Tier III cities. By onboarding one lakh agents across the country, we aim to sustainably reach out to potential customers in every state.

InsuranceDekho considers its agents a vital part of its insurance distribution network. It is focused on creating a trained workforce to support its online business model and at the same time help people fulfill their entrepreneurial aspirations. InsuranceDekho believes there exists a huge opportunity in smaller towns and is dedicated to extending its services to the ‘Real Bharat’.

More Stories

2 min read

Amazon Prime Video to globally premiere Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo

4 min read

PHD Chamber lauds Hon’ble Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman Ji’s extensive measures to strengthen economy’s backbone, the MSMEs

2 min read

Mr. Vinod Kumar Gupta, MD, Dollar Industries Limited on The Special Economic Package Announced by the Prime Minister

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

Amazon Prime Video to globally premiere Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo

4 min read

PHD Chamber lauds Hon’ble Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman Ji’s extensive measures to strengthen economy’s backbone, the MSMEs

2 min read

Mr. Vinod Kumar Gupta, MD, Dollar Industries Limited on The Special Economic Package Announced by the Prime Minister

3 min read

Bengal’s iconic show Mahaprabhu now on Star Jalsha

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Contact Us

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |
Translate »