Interactive Session on Population and Evolutionary Genetics, Ancient DNA, Genomics, Human Evolution in Kolkata

An interactive session on Population and Evolutionary Genetics, Ancient DNA, Genomics, Human Evolution by Ms Maanasa Raghavan, Assistant Professor, a human geneticist at the University of Chicago, was held in Kolkata. The interaction also highlighted the current education system and role of digitalization in the country. Ms Maanasa Raghavan also visited many Colleges and Universities of Kolkata where she spoken on different types of Genetics, Ancient DNA, History of Human Evolution to name a few.

Maanasa Raghavan became a Neubauer Family Assistant Professor in 2018. She is a molecular biologist specializing in the use of next-generation sequencing data to study human population histories. Raghavan earned a PhD from the University of Copenhagen. Her doctoral and postdoctoral research focused on resolving aspects of the early peopling of the Americas using genome-scale data from ancient and modern humans from the Americas and Siberia. Raghavan’s current work furthers our understanding of human population histories, focusing on how and when patterns of present-day genetic diversity were formed. She uses a combined approach that brings together modern and ancient DNA datasets to investigate human population dynamics over time and how events in the past, such as migrations and admixture, have shaped the current genetic landscape. Through the implementation of multiple complementary projects set within the context of South Asian and indigenous American populations, our research will contribute towards the understanding of the evolutionary mechanisms that underlie adaptations and diseases among human populations.

Research Information: Her group research interests span questions and applications in multiple fields, including population genetics/genomics, anthropology, archaeology, and medical genetics. The big question driving our research is: ‘How have demographic, cultural, and environmental factors contributed over time to shaping the present-day human gene pool?’ In order to address specific research questions embedded within this overarching goal, we use a combined approach that brings together genome-scale data from present-day human populations as well as ancient specimen. Through the implementation of multiple complementary projects set within the context of South Asian and indigenous American populations, our research will contribute towards the understanding of the evolutionary mechanisms that underlie adaptations and diseases among human populations.

By studying ancient DNA from people who lived during different points in time, Raghavan and her team can compare the ancient genomic data to modern samples and infer how much intermarriage was happening in the past, and what effects it may have had on disease rates over time. Likewise, they can use ancient data to understand how different populations of humans develop susceptibility to certain diseases. If genomic data from modern humans shows us that specific genetic changes make people susceptible to certain diseases, they can look for these same changes in the ancient DNA to see when and how this susceptibility might have evolved

