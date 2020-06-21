Sun. Jun 21st, 2020

International Yoga Day at MAKAUT

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology of West Bengal (MAKAUT WB) Celebrates International Yoga Day at the Haringhata Campus. The theme of International Yoga Day this year is “Yoga at home and yoga with family”. Actually Yoga is a way of life and it deals with physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being of an individual and society. It helps to build-up our immunity. In order to stress the importance of yoga, MAKAUT has organized a webinar to celebrate International Yoga Day on 21st June. The programme was inaugurated by Hon’ble Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra.   Prof. Maitra has encouraged everybody to practice yoga for a healthy body and mind. Assistant Registrar Mr. Anup Mukherjee said that, “Everybody is confined in their homes during this Corona Pandemic so, Yoga Day has given an opportunity to infuse the spirit of physical and mental well being”. The Yoga Instructor of MAKAUT Mr. Debabrata Biswas started his demonstration through the prayer ‘Om Saha Naav-Avatu’. He showed a number of Asanas, Pranayams and steps of meditation. About MAKAUT: The University came into operation formally with the assumption of the office of the first Vice Chancellor on January 15, 2001 as a sequel to the promulgation of THE WEST BENGAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY ACT, 2001, under West Bengal Act XV of 2000 passed by the West Bengal Legislature. The University started its academic programme, from July 16, 2001 following a Notification from the Department of Higher Education; Government of West Bengal dated June 15, 2001 through the affiliation of Engineering and Management Institutions / Colleges and has entered the eighteen years of its functioning. The University is included in Section 2F and also in Section 12B of UGC and recipient of UGC Grant. The University wants to grow nurturing innovative / novel ideas that would touch all segments of the society especially the marginalized ones. We look at technology from a broad social perspective and are organizing postgraduate courses in basic and applied sciences. The University has introduced new courses in emerging areas to develop, enhance and higher education.

