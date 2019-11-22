Investing in the international market is easier with PPFAS MF

“Investing in International Stocks is now just a click away.” said Mr. Neil Parag Parikh, Chairman and CEO, PPFAS Mutual Fund in a press conference at Kolkata Press Club. He was in the city to address Independent Financial Advisors (IFAs) and Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) and inviting them to partner with PPFAS MF in its investing journey.

Mr. Parikh continued, “In the last couple of years, we are receiving a good response from the city of joy. Kolkata and Howrah have emerged as one of the fastest-growing markets for us and currently, occupy a place among our top ten markets. We will continue partnering with like-minded distributors and partners. We are exploring ideas of having an official representative in Kolkata by the next financial year. ”.

PPFAS Mutual Fund, sponsored by Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services Private Limited, manages money using value investing principles. It has about 1.27 Lakh investors and currently manages assets of around Rs. 2707.52 Crores. Kolkata and Howrah, together constitute around 2 % of the Assets Under Management (AUM) as well as the Unitholder base.

Its flagship Scheme, Parag Parikh Long Term Equity Fund (PPLTEF), is one of only a handful of Indian mutual fund schemes that invest in a basket of Indian and foreign stocks. As per the latest factsheet, It has generated a return of 16.19% per year (CAGR) for its investors, since inception in May 2013. [Please refer the factsheet for detailed information]

Apart from its flagship, PPFAS Mutual Fund also offers two other Schemes. Parag Parikh Tax Saver (PPTSF), an Equity Linked Savings Scheme offering income tax benefits u/s 80C with a statutory lock in of 3 years. Parag Parikh Liquid Fund is a Scheme focused on offering relatively safe returns, which also doubles up as a platform to help investors initiate investments into PPLTEF through the Systematic Transfer Plan (STP) route.

PPFAS Mutual Fund is also regarded as one of the most accessible Fund houses. Besides having an active presence on social media, it is the only fund house in India to conduct an AGM (Annual General Meetings) for its unitholders.



Its mobile and Web App. Titled PPFAS ‘Self Invest’ frees investors from the confines of their desktop and empowers them to seamlessly transact and view their holdings on demand, from their Android and iOS (Apple) enabled devices.

