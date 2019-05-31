IPRS recognised as world’s fastest growing copyright society by CISAC

The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), India’s only registered copyright society for authors (lyricists), music composers and music publishers was declared as the world’s fastest growing Copyright Society by Eric Baptiste, Chairperson of the Board of Directors – CISAC at the recently held CISAC General Assembly 2019 in Tokyo.

Held in Tokyo, CISAC’s General Assembly 2019 is the first event held in many years in Asia and is a part of a new era in Japan. The various representatives of global Copyright societies, including IPRS, attended the event. Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo not only graced the event and met CISAC leaders but also underlined the importance of protecting rights of global creators including Japan. The IPRS team comprised of Mr. Rakesh Nigam CEO, Mr. Aashish Rego, Director IPRS and Mr. Ameet Datta, Counsel of IPRS.

Mr. Rakesh Nigam CEO, IPRS said “IPRS revenue/collections have increased by 350%+ over the last year i.e. from INR 45 Cr to approx INR 165+ Cr. This was possible due to the support and guidance of our Chairman Javed Sahab (Javed Akhtar) and members of our Board. The IPRS team has acquitted itself extremely well. Going forward, I am confident IPRS will continue to grow at this rate because it is supported by the law”.

Furthermore, Mr. Javed Akhtar, Chairman of IPRS said “This recognition that, IPRS is the fastest growing Copyright society in the world, is most welcome. I am extremely pleased and thankful for the support CISAC led by Eric Baptiste-Chairman, Gadi Oron- Director General, Sylvain Piat, Benjamin NG- Regional Director, Asia Pacific at CISAC and the Government of India, gave IPRS during the past year towards IPRS restructuring its constitution and operations and its efforts to become a true representative of all stakeholders of Music in india. This is a team achievement with all stakeholders in IPRS pulling together. The IPRS team led by our CEO Rakesh Nigam is to be commended for their outstanding performance this past year. I am confident that IPRS will continue to grow at a fast rate and serve the interests of its members more effectively.”

Devraj Sanyal, MD & CEO, Universal Music Group, EMI Music India tweeted a congratulatory message to IPRS. He said ‘@IPRSmusic @Javedakhtarjadu & 5 others- It’s been a long time coming and so well earned. Congratulations to everyone.” Additionally, Indian Music Industry (IMI) chairman and Sony Music India and Middle East president Shridhar Subramaniam congratulated the team. He tweeted, “Great job by the Board and Management Team. Congratulations to all at @IPRSmusic.”

