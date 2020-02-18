February 18, 2020

Welcome to The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

ITC Engage to launch the second edition of the bestseller book Pocketful O’Stories 2.0

ITC’s leading fragrance brand, Engage is set to celebrate spontaneous unexpected moments of love and playful romance with the launch of the second edition of the successful book, Pocketful O’ Stories 2.0 curated and co-authoredwith India’s bestsellingromance writer, Durjoy Datta.

The book titled Engage Pocketful O’ Stories 2.0 is the compilation of all the micro tales as crowdsourced and curated by Durjoy and the renowned author’s own moments of Love 

It gives us immense pleasure to invite you on the official launch of ‘Pocketful O Stories’ with Durjoy Datta to celebrate the unexpected yet ‘Engage-in’ moments of love.

Date: 19th Februaury, 2020

Venue: ITC Royal Bengal, Kolkata

Time: 5:30pm onwards

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

You may have missed

Ravi Mishra crowned as the winner of Smule Mirchi Cover Star Season 2

A GRAND NIGHT IN GUWAHATI REACHES ITS PINNACLE AS THE 65TH AMAZON FILMFARE AWARDS 2020 @AWESOME ASSAM CONCLUDES ON A ROUSING NOTE

itel empowers the Youth with Vision 1: India’s Most Affordable Next generation Smartphone at Rs 5499

ITC Engage to launch the second edition of the bestseller book Pocketful O’Stories 2.0

%d bloggers like this: