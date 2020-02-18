ITC Engage to launch the second edition of the bestseller book Pocketful O’Stories 2.0

ITC’s leading fragrance brand, Engage is set to celebrate spontaneous unexpected moments of love and playful romance with the launch of the second edition of the successful book, Pocketful O’ Stories 2.0 curated and co-authoredwith India’s bestsellingromance writer, Durjoy Datta.

The book titled Engage Pocketful O’ Stories 2.0 is the compilation of all the micro tales as crowdsourced and curated by Durjoy and the renowned author’s own moments of Love

It gives us immense pleasure to invite you on the official launch of ‘Pocketful O Stories’ with Durjoy Datta to celebrate the unexpected yet ‘Engage-in’ moments of love.

Date: 19th Februaury, 2020

Venue: ITC Royal Bengal, Kolkata

Time: 5:30pm onwards

