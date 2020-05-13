ITC expands Aashirvaad Svasti fresh dairy portfolio with launch of Lassi in Kolkata

With rising temperatures in the current summers, ITC Limited has announced expansion of its fresh dairy portfolio with the launch of Aashirvaad Svasti Lassi. This is the fourth product that the brand has launched in Kolkata within 2 years of its operations, since its launch in 2018. The expansion of the brand’s portfolio in Kolkata reflects ITC’s commitment and focus towards delighting consumers with differentiated and quality offerings which contributes positively to their everyday lives.

Priced at Rs 10 for a 160ml pack, Aashirvaad Svasti Lassi will be available across more than 3,000 outlets in the city. The product has a seven day shelf-life, when kept refrigerated.

In India, Lassihas been a traditional favourite summer refresher. Keeping consumers’ taste preferences and quality measures in mind, Aashirvaad Svasti has manufactured this product using the special blend of cultures to provide great tasting Lassi which would serve as a perfect beverage to help consumers get through summers. The attractive pouch packaging has an inviting image of an earthen glass full of lassi which is sure to get consumers’ attention towards Aashirvaad Svasti Lassi.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sanjay Singal, Chief Operating Officer – Dairy and Beverages, ITC Limited, said, “Kolkata is very close to ITC’s heart and the city has been home for us for over a century. Aashirvaad Svasti’s previous launches have received encouraging response and acceptance from Kolkata consumers. This continues to encourage us in our endeavour to offer value added dairy products to our consumers. We saw merit in launching lassi during peak summers as this dairy based traditional drink can help beat the soaring heat and quench the summer thirst. We are hopeful that this product too will receive the same love and acceptance from consumers like our previous offerings have”.