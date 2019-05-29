ITC Fiama makes a game-changing move in Personal Care

ITC’s leading personal care brand and the 2nd largest shower gel brand in the country, Fiama, announced the launch of Fiama Scents. A first of its kind innovation, Fiama introduces a touch activated fragrance encapsulation technology in a new range of body washes. Priced at 250ml for ₹199 and a travel pack of 100ml for ₹55, Fiama Scents is being rolled out across leading retail stores and e-commerce portals in India. Fiama also ropes in Sara Ali Khan as its Brand Ambassador. Developed through extensive research at ITC’s Life Sciences and Technology Centre, Fiama Scents unveils two variants – Juniper Berries & Geranium and Mimosa & Neroli body washes.

Fiama Scents, crafted with fragrance encapsulation technology enables fragrance release with a slight rub on the skin for as long as 8 hours after a bath. The breakthrough technology enables long lasting fragrance delivery through skin friendly micro fragrance capsules which burst on touch or a slight rub. The micro fragrance capsules are eco-friendly as well.

Mr. Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products, Business Division, ITC Limited, says, “Innovation triggers new possibilities. India is a tropical country and long lasting freshness is a key category driver. As a first in India, Fiama Scents addresses this need to enhance consumer experience. Fiama Scents have the longest lasting freshness and fragrance among Body Washes in India. It also delivers on skin benefits which creates a great bathing experience. Fiama, since its inception has been an innovation leader. Be it the first ever Gel Bar designed with patented technology, and now its first ever range of body washes with fragrance encapsulation technology.”

Sara Ali Khan, Brand Ambassador, Fiama and a core believer in positivity says, “When I think Fiama, I think fresh, fun and fragrant! I am so thrilled to be a part of the Fiama family and can’t wait to introduce their new innovations. Together Fiama and I will endeavour to make every bath interesting and exciting. For me each day is a new opportunity and there’s nothing better than a fun filled Fiama bath to say Good morning!!”

Like this: Like Loading...