ITC introduces Nimwash Vegetable and Fruit Wash

ITC announces the launch of Nimwash Vegetable and Fruit wash. With neem and citrus fruits extracts, ITC’s Nimwash Vegetable and Fruit wash has been specially designed as a preventive hygiene solution which is safe to use and has no added chlorine, bleach or artificial colour. The launch addresses an emerging consumer need to clean fresh produce properly once it reaches consumer homes. It is an effective and safe solution to clean vegetables and fruits with the power of natural ingredients.

Nimwash Vegetable and Fruit wash is being launched in two variants – Spray & Wash and Soak & Wash. Nimwash Vegetable and Fruit wash is available in 450ml, 500ml and 1 litre packs. Nimwash Soak & Wash priced at INR 99 for 500ml would be a good monthly pack for an average nuclear family. 1 litre pack of Nimwash Soak and Wash is priced at INR 190. The convenient format of Spray and Wash will be available in 450ml packs priced at INR 130. Nimwash Vegetable and Fruit wash is set to redefine the way vegetables and fruits are cleaned.

Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business Division, ITC Limited, said, “Consumers’ sensitivity to health and hygiene is at a heightened level. ITC’s first 100% natural action Vegetable and Fruit wash is a consumer’s delight as it delivers on effectiveness with the power of natural ingredients. Our endeavour always has been to identify and serve emerging consumer need, in a manner which helps consumers in these challenging times.”

