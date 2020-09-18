ITC Ltd.’s Sunfeast YiPPee!’s 10th Anniversary celebrations make a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® achievement

Kolkata, 18th September, 2020: Sunfeast YiPPee!, one of India’s most popular instant noodles brand, commemorated its 10th Anniversary enriched with consumers’ eternal love for their bowl of YiPPee! noodles. Acclaimed for its differentiated, long and slurpy noodles, the brand invited consumers’ on its Facebook event page to capture and share their YiPPee! noodle eating moments. In doing so, the fun and excitement filled activity translated into achieving a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title for ‘Most photos of people eating noodles uploaded to Facebook in one hour’. All participants will also be receiving a memorabilia in the form of an official letter of participation by Guinness World Records and Sunfeast YiPPee!

The virtual coming together of consumers from the noodle-verse reflected YiPPee!’s popularity among young and adults alike. Consumers’ trust and appreciation has helped YiPPee! achieve significant value and scale since its launch and today it is an INR 1000+ crore brand. With encouraging consumer franchise, YiPPee! has consolidated its position as the second largest instant noodles brand in the country. YiPPee! also witnessed an unprecedented increase in consumer demand, owing to significant uptick in essentials in recent times, and has seen a growth of more than 50% in the year FY 2020-21.It undertook a gamut of measures to ensure availability and enabled last mile delivery to end-consumers in record time, through various avenues including innovative delivery partnerships & ITC’s wide network of distribution, while strictly maintaining hygiene protocols and social distancing guidelines.

Elaborating on the occasion and achievement, Mr. Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive, Foods Division, ITC Ltd. shared “Doing things the better way has been YiPPee!’s DNA since its inception in 2010, paving the way for consumers to exercise their preference for their brand of noodles that was unique and differentiated. The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® feat aptly reflects India’s love for Sunfeast YiPPee! noodles and we are glad to have enabled a befitting celebration of India’s noodle-loving spirit to a global audience. A heartfelt gratitude goes out to our consumers for making YiPPee! one of the most popular noodles brand in the country. We look forward to their continued love and support as YiPPee! forays into another exciting decade with innovation and differentiation as its cornerstones”.

Conceptualized to offer consumer experiences beyond the traditional instant noodles, YiPPee! was launched in 2010 at the backdrop of a growing need for variety in the category. With the confluence of ITC’s institutional strengths such as its deep consumer insights, sourcing expertise, distribution strength, cutting edge R&D as well as the cuisine expertise of ITC’s hotel chefs, coupled with the benefits of Aashirvaad Atta, infusions of real vegetables, a choice of masala, a round block to avoid breaking the noodle thereby ensuring long slurp worthy noodle strands and a special scientific process that avoids lumping gave the brand a major breakthrough in the category by enriching the overall consumer experience. To further propagate its offering of long and non-sticky noodles, across all age groups and expand to newer geographies, earlier this year, YiPPee! roped Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador.

In order to experience the brand’s anniversary celebration, one can visit Sunfeast YiPPee!’s official Facebook event page and witness the excitement put forth by all the participants.

YiPPee! currently has offerings in the instant noodles and pasta category. YiPPee! noodles range currently has four variants – Magic Masala, Mood Masala, Powerup Masala Noodles and QuikMealzKhowSuey and in its pasta range has six variants – Tricolour Creamy Corn, Tricolour Masala, Tomato Cheese, Masala, Cheese and Sour Cream Onion. In the days to come, YiPPee! is gearing up for exciting new launches.

Link to Sunfeast YiPPee!’s Facebook event page