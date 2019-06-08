ITC Savlon joins hands with Boman Irani for its Hygiene Portfolio

ITC’s leading hygiene and health brand Savlon announced its new brand ambassador Boman Irani for its hygiene portfolio. The association highlights the importance of hand hygiene and the proposition of Savlon hand washes in a conversational series between children and elders typified by Boman Irani, prolific film and theatre actor.

The films tap into Boman’s trademark humour and natural camaraderie with children mapped around various scenarios. It refreshes the brand’s message of hand hygiene best practices, convenience and affordability in an engaging slice of life format to encourage a shift in consumer behaviour.

Speaking on the occasion, Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business Division, ITC Limited, said, “Savlon believes in inculcating change in behaviour, it is important to engage in a dialogue and enable everyday conversations. We are delighted to have Boman leading the hand hygiene conversation with children. The conversational repartee in the affable humourous exchange highlights the core brand message of hand hygiene along with convenience and affordability.”

As brand ambassador for Savlon, Boman describes the association as, “I like the brand, I like what the brand stands for, the changes and the innovations that it has done to encourage hand hygiene. It is something that I respect and believe in and I am extremely happy to be a part of the Savlon family.”

The new Savlon films are scheduled to go on air soon.

The hygiene portfolio with Savlon handwashes, the innovative Savlon pen sanitizer spray, gel-based hand sanitizer and soaps are available at all leading retail outlets and online portals across India.

