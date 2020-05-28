Thu. May 28th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

ITC Savlon launches hand sanitiser in a sachet format

2 min read

As the world braces to witness the new normal, hand hygiene is emerging as a global priority. The awareness of hand hygiene and its imperative need is now a well-established discourse but often access to hand hygiene becomes a challenge due to lack of facilities and resources. Organisations like WHO and UNICEF estimate that globally 3 billion people lack hand hygiene facilities at home. This is even more critical when stepping out for work especially in the low- or middle-income households.

ITC Savlon launches its Hand Sanitiser at a price of just INR 0.50 (half a rupee) in a sachet format. The Savlon Hand Sanitiser in a sachet format at this price makes it probably the world’s most economical hand sanitiser available today. The COVID-19 outbreak is an unprecedented pandemic and in a responsible step forward, Savlon introduced the hand sanitiser sachet to address the issues of accessibility, affordability and availability. Designed for a one-time use, the Savlon Sanitiser Sachet is extremely cost-effective and an accessible out-of-home sanitising solution.

Developed with the help of global leaders like Givaudan, the Savlon Sanitiser in a sachet format reiterates its stringent quality norms with this world class product. The economical pricing makes Savlon sanitiser sachet almost as cost effective as a hand wash.  

Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business Division, ITC Limited said, “We are amidst an unprecedented global health crisis and it is imperative to accelerate our efforts in introducing innovative solutions to help fight the pandemic. Precautionary measures of personal hygiene have today become a household need besides social distancing, to contain the spread of this contagion. The launch of probably the World’s most economically priced hand sanitizer in a sachet format is an endeavour to ensure a wide access to hand hygiene.”

More Stories

1 min read

Castrol provides complimentary lubricants to garbage collectors, doctors, nurses, paramedics, police, healthcare workers (all essential service workers)

3 min read

Kolkata Centre For Creativity celebrates International Museum Day

3 min read

Industry Training Institutes set exemplary example in fight against COVID-19 Pandemic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

ITC Savlon launches hand sanitiser in a sachet format

1 min read

Castrol provides complimentary lubricants to garbage collectors, doctors, nurses, paramedics, police, healthcare workers (all essential service workers)

3 min read

Kolkata Centre For Creativity celebrates International Museum Day

3 min read

Industry Training Institutes set exemplary example in fight against COVID-19 Pandemic

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |