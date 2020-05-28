ITC Savlon launches hand sanitiser in a sachet format

As the world braces to witness the new normal, hand hygiene is emerging as a global priority. The awareness of hand hygiene and its imperative need is now a well-established discourse but often access to hand hygiene becomes a challenge due to lack of facilities and resources. Organisations like WHO and UNICEF estimate that globally 3 billion people lack hand hygiene facilities at home. This is even more critical when stepping out for work especially in the low- or middle-income households.

ITC Savlon launches its Hand Sanitiser at a price of just INR 0.50 (half a rupee) in a sachet format. The Savlon Hand Sanitiser in a sachet format at this price makes it probably the world’s most economical hand sanitiser available today. The COVID-19 outbreak is an unprecedented pandemic and in a responsible step forward, Savlon introduced the hand sanitiser sachet to address the issues of accessibility, affordability and availability. Designed for a one-time use, the Savlon Sanitiser Sachet is extremely cost-effective and an accessible out-of-home sanitising solution.

Developed with the help of global leaders like Givaudan, the Savlon Sanitiser in a sachet format reiterates its stringent quality norms with this world class product. The economical pricing makes Savlon sanitiser sachet almost as cost effective as a hand wash.

Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business Division, ITC Limited said, “We are amidst an unprecedented global health crisis and it is imperative to accelerate our efforts in introducing innovative solutions to help fight the pandemic. Precautionary measures of personal hygiene have today become a household need besides social distancing, to contain the spread of this contagion. The launch of probably the World’s most economically priced hand sanitizer in a sachet format is an endeavour to ensure a wide access to hand hygiene.”