ITC Savlon launches its first multi-purpose Germ Protection Wipes

The COVID 19 health crisis has witnessed the definition of ‘hygiene’ evolving significantly over the last couple of months. In light of Unlock 1.0, as restrictions get eased across States and offices, hotels, malls and other establishments gradually open up and people transition back to work, hygiene and germ protection have emerged as the predominant consumer needs.

ITC Savlon continues to accelerate customer-centric innovation and introduces yet another unique offering – the multi-purpose Savlon Germ Protection Wipes* to address this critical need for hygiene. With convenience at its core, Savlon Germ Protection Wipes seeks to augment the category of wet wipes to offer a solution to help provide 99.99% germ protection*.

Savlon Germ Protection Wipes are available in peel and reseal packs of 10 wipes (priced at INR 45) and 72 wipes (priced at INR 185) across all retail channels in the country.

Savlon Germ Protection Wipes with its skin friendly pH and soft textured fabric can be effectively used on hands and other parts of the body for 99.99% germ protection. Also the innovative design makes it equally useful in cleaning frequently touched surfaces such as glass, marble, plastic, wood, and stainless steel including table tops, door knobs, and steering wheels making it an extremely convenient and easy to use multi-purpose pack. Savlon Germ Protection Wipes provides protection from 99.99% germs*and is packed for use anytime, anywhere.

Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, ITC Personal Care Products Business said, “With growing concerns amongst consumers about health and hygiene during this pandemic, our pursuit at ITC has been to develop effective and differentiated solutions that help address these concerns. The launch of Savlon Germ Protection Wipes* is yet another demonstration of this endeavour and leverages ITC’s institutional strengths in R&D, Science and Technology. Our innovation engine which has been at work during this pandemic and has enabled us to deliver new products in record time. With Savlon Germ Protection Wipes, ITC’s hygiene portfolio forays into a new category. Protection from 99.99% germs in a convenient easy to use and carry on-the-go pack, makes Savlon Germ Protection Wipes a significant innovation as we enter the nationwide unlock phase.”

In the last 8 weeks, ITC’s personal care portfolio has introduced a series of health and hygiene products. The innovative launches include Nimwash vegetable and fruit wash, Savlon Hexa advanced hand sanitisers, Savlon Surface Disinfectant Spray, Savlon sanitiser sachet at 50p.

*Basis lab study on sample microbes. Wipes away germs