ITC’s Aashirvaad Svasti announces vitamin fortification of its pouch milk range in Kolkata

Aashirvaad Svasti, the fresh dairy portfolio brand from ITC Ltd. has announced vitamin fortification of its three pouch milk variants viz. Aashirvaad Svasti Toned Milk, Double Toned Milk and Creamy Milk in Kolkata.ITC Foods, known for its uncompromising commitment to its consumers, undertook the vitamin fortification programme in alignment with thesuggestions made by the FSSAI to fortify milk with Vitamin A and Vitamin D. Aashirvaad Svasti Milk packets now have the fortification logo on the front of the pack prominently.

The widespread deficiency of Vitamin A and Vitamin D in Indian population is a public health concern. The latest reports by both National Nutrition Monitoring Bureau (NNMB) survey and the Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey (2016-18) have highlighted the burden of these deficiencies across our population and specifically amongst children. This may further deteriorate with the increasing urban lifestyle wherein children get very limited exposure to sunlight and physical activity. With the per capita availability of milk at 322 grams per day in India, vitamin fortification in milk is one of the effective ways to address its deficiency in children and adults alike, at the same time enabling them to receive up to 30% of their daily dietary requirements of vitamin A & D with two glasses of milk (240ml per glass).

Mr. Sanjay Singal, Chief Operating Officer –Dairy & Beverages, ITC Ltd, said, “At ITC, we are committed to addressing the nutritional challenges of the country with continued efforts to provide high quality nutritious products to our consumers. Milk is one of the best and purest forms of nutrition and we are confident that through this move of vitamin fortification, we will play a crucial role in further improving the nutritional health of our discerning consumers.”

The vitamin fortified milk range from Aashirvaad Svasti will be available at general trade outlets across the city. The products are priced at –

– Aashirvaad Svasti Toned milk is available in convenient pack sizes of 500 ml priced at Rs 23and 1 liter pack priced at Rs 45

– Aashirvaad Svasti Double Toned milk is available in pack sizes of 500 ml priced at Rs 20 and a 240ml pack at Rs 10

– Aashirvaad Svasti Creamy milk is available in a convenient pack size of 500 ml priced at Rs 25 and 1 litre pack at Rs 49

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...