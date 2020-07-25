ITC’s Aashirvaad Svasti strengthens focus on home delivery of milk and other dairy products in Kolkata during this pandemic

Aashirvaad Svasti, the fresh dairy portfolio brand from home-grown, ITC Ltd. has further enhanced milk availability through tie-ups with online delivery channels and the ITC e- Store to ensure consumers in Kolkata get their daily milk and other dairy products requirements from safety of their homes during the pandemic. With its own Direct to Consumer initiative ITC E-Store (www.itcstore.in), and in partnership with other leading and online delivery platforms like Swiggy, Big Basket Daily & 7-Awake, Aashirvaad Svasti will ensure that its vitamin fortified Pouch Milk, Curd and Paneer are extensively available to consumers of Kolkata. The service will be available all days of the week and is aimed at serving the community by ensuring continuous supply of milk and other dairy essentials without them having to step outside the safety of their homes.

The facility will be in compliance with Kolkata Government mandated guidelines to deliver milk and milk-based products through e-commerce platforms only, on the announced lockdown days.

Mr. Sanjay Singal, Chief Operating Officer – Dairy and Beverages, ITC Limited, said “Recognising the critical need of providing milk to children, our endeavour has been to ensure availability of milk at the consumer’s doorstep during these trying times. To address this requirement, we are leveraging ITC’s own Direct to Consumer initiative (www.itcstore.in) to make our Aashirvaad Svasti Milk, fortified with Vitamin A known to support children’s immunity, more widely available to consumers in Kolkata. We have also partnered with other popular ecommerce platforms to ensure our consumers are able to get their dairy essentials safely while staying safe at home”.

To order Aashirvaad Svasti Milk and other dairy products, customers can use ITC’s own Direct to Consumer Initiative (www.itcstore.in) or can also login to Swiggy, Big Basket Daily & 7-Awake’sonline ordering facility.