ITC’s B Natural disrupts the beverage category with the launch of a premium range of Fruit Beverages in Siliguri

ITC Foods Division announced the launch of yet another disruptive product offering from its B Natural range of fruit beverages – the country’s first premium packaged fruit beverages in Aseptic PET bottles with no added preservatives. With the objective of giving consumers a differentiated product experience, unlike the regular Mixed Fruit variants in the market which have fruits like Guava, Mango, Pineapple etc. this new range’s Himalayan Mixed Fruit has premium fruits like plums, peaches, apricots sourced from the pristine orchards of the Himalayas. Similarly, the Ratnagiri Alphonso variant of this range has the best of hand-picked mangoes from Ratnagiri only – the home of Alphonso Mangoes. The Brand assures consumers of purchasing, thoughtfully manufactured superior quality beverages, that are not made from imported concentrates but from 100% Indian fruits sourced from Indian Farmers.

Last year, the brand had made a paradigm shift in the way their fruit juices and beverages are manufactured. B Natural’s entire range is “not made from imported concentrates” but with Indian fruits sourced only from Indian farmers.

The launch range will comprise of three fruit based variants – Himalayan Mixed Fruit, Ratnagiri Alphonso and Dakshin Pink Guava and a vegetable based variant Veggies with Chia Seeds and Flax Seeds. With changing lifestyle and the growing awareness of health and wellness amongst consumers, there is a demand for beverages with superior health propositions. To cater to this demand, in 2017 B Natural launched its first 100% Pomegranate Juice with no added sugar. Encouraging consumer response strengthened the brand’s resolve to further grow this segment. The new launch of Veggies with Chia Seeds and Flax seeds with no added sugar furthers the company’s commitment towards placing consumers’ preferences first.

Mr. Sanjay Singal, Chief Operating Officer – Dairy and Beverages, ITC Limited said, “This product range is unique and unlike any of the offerings currently available in the packaged fruit beverages aisle. With consumers becoming more health aware they want to know what goes inside packaged products and seek for healthier propositions in the market. In line with B Natural’s ethos we are launching today a range of fruit beverages made from the best of Premium Indian Fruits, packaged using one of the most modern and safe beverage technology of aseptic PET which ensures that the beverage is made without any added preservatives. . At ITC B Natural, we always take pride that our entire range is not made from imported concentrates but with 100% Indian fruits sourced only from our very own Indian farmers”

B Natural’s fruit beverages are made with fruits directly sourced from the Indian farmers, thereby empowering the Indian agrarian economy. Strengthening the brand’s commitment to positively impact the India fruit circular economy, the transparent Aseptic PET Bottles range is made from superior quality food plastic which is fully compatible with the recycling infrastructure.

The four variants would be available at general trade, modern trade outlets and leading e-commerce platforms in the launch markets.

Product Information:

750ml and 300ml bottle of Himalyan Mixed Fruit will be available at Rs. 99 and Rs. 40 respectively.

750ml and 300ml bottle of Ratnagiri Alphonso will be available at Rs. 110 and Rs. 45 respectively.

750ml and 300ml bottle of Dakhshin Pink Guava will be available at Rs. 99 and Rs. 40 respectively

Veggies with Chia seeds and Flax Seeds will be available at Rs. 149 for 750ml