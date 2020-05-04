ITC’s B Natural salutes Indian Farmers for their “Fruits of Labour”

With mercury soaring across the country, B Natural has taken various innovative measures to ensure availability of its ready-to-serve fruit beverages for its consumers. The brand spearheaded a campaign on social media platforms to acknowledge the meaningful contribution of Indian famers in ensuring that B Natural is able to reach households with its ready-to-serve fruit beverages that are made with Indian Fruits and contain the goodness of fruit and fiber. On May 1st, marking the occasion of International Labour Day, B Natural has released a video across its digital platforms and social media handles, that celebrates this ‘Fruit of Labour’.

Responding on a war footing to the needs arising out of the pandemic in the country and leveraging ITC’s Pan-India distribution network, B Natural has also partnered with various e-commerce and alternate channel networks to help reach the Goodness of Indian Fruit and Fiber to households in the country.

This initiative is in line with the brand’s and ITC’s ethos of putting nation first. B Natural has for long recognised the immense contribution of Indian farmers and endeavoured to empower them by sourcing fruits from different parts of the country.

Speaking about the initiative, Sanjay Singal, Chief Operating Officer – Dairy and Beverages, ITC Ltd, said, “As we approach the peak of Indian summer, staying hydrated has become extremely crucial. We wanted to take this opportunity to thank the Indian farmers who have been a pillar of support during these challenging times and are amongst the many warriors who are helping with our efforts of reaching out to consumers.”

Link to the Video: https://www.facebook.com/BNaturalFruitBeverages/videos/667051830817691/