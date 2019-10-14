ITC’s Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates introduces a unique ‘Dark Milk Chocolate’ with the launch of Fabelle Dark Gianduja

Fabelle, the luxury chocolate brand from ITC Ltd, acclaimed for creating unparalled chocolate experiences in India has launched a unique ‘Dark Milk’ chocolate in the form of Fabelle Dark Gianduja. This one-of-a-kind offering has been handcrafted by Fabelle Master Chocolatiers who have created a unique blend of dark and milk chocolate that delivers a unique symphony of bitter and sweet chocolate taste which is enhanced by the nuttiness of the infused roasted Turkish hazelnuts. The new Dark Milk chocolate used in Fabelle Dark Gianduja is perfect for consumers who seek a balance between sweet and bitter taste of their chocolates.

The Gianduja range from Fabelle current has unique offerings made from Milk chocolate and also Ruby chocolate, the fourth type of chocolate which has a natural Ruby colour and a mild fruity chocolate taste. The range has received very favorable consumer appreciation and become a choice of gifting for the luxury chocolate connoisseur.Keeping in line with its ethos of the brand of launching one-of-its-kind and inimitable chocolate experiences in India the new offering of Dark Gianduja made with a unique Dark Milk chocolate aims to further this endeavour.

The 12 individually packed handcrafted cubes of Dark Gianduja are elegantly wrapped in a butter paper and are then packed in a specially designed golden tin box which exuberates its luxe quotient and makes it an exclusive gift for the upcoming season. It is priced at INR 950. Fabelle Dark Gianduja will be available across chocolate boutiques in select ITC Luxury Hotels of India along with ITC Hotel, Kolkata and Quest Mall. It can also be ordered online on www.itcstore.in/fabelle.

Elaborating on the launch, Mr. Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive – Foods Division, ITC Ltd., said “The launch of Fabelle Dark Gianduja is a testament to our commitment to deliver unique chocolate experiences to consumers through innovation based expansion. The combination of chocolate and hazelnuts has always been loved by Indian consumers and we have received a very favorable response to our previously launched Gianduja in milk chocolate and Ruby chocolate variants. These have been a testament of our innovation efforts and the launch of the new Dark Milk Gianduja is continuing our efforts to give one-of-its-kind experience to discerning chocolate connoisseurs”

