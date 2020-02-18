itel empowers the Youth with Vision 1: India’s Most Affordable Next generation Smartphone at Rs 5499

Building on the vision of

being the enabler in the budget smartphone segment,

itel, the leading Smartphone brand from TRANSSION

India has launched a category disruptor – Vision 1, under

its newly introduced Vision series in India.Designed with

advanced functionalities, the game-changer, Vision1 is

set to push the boundaries of a smartphone experience

with India’s most affordable offering: HD+ IPS

Waterdrop Display and Big Batteryonly at Rs 5499.

The Vision 1 comes packed with free itel Bluetooth

wireless headset worth Rs799, from its recently launched

accessories portfolio and also an instant cashback offers

of 2200INR+25GB additional data from Reliance Jio, all

together at an unbelievable price of INR 5,499.

Launch of itel Vision 1 reinstates itel’s 2020 vision to lead

the change and power consumers’ ambitions.It comes

loaded with superior features like 15.46cm (6.088”) HD+

IPS Waterdrop with incell technology and 2.5D curved fully laminated display, 4000mAh high capacity

battery, enhanced AI dual camera, dual security features – multifunctionalfingerprint sensor and face

unlock, 1.6 GHz octa-core processor, Dual Active 4G VoLTE andVoWifi support, and 32GB ROM

with a dedicated expandable memory slot of up to 128GB.

Specifications – itel Vision 1

Display Resolution

15.46cm (6.088”) HD + IPS

Waterdrop Display with 500

nits Brighter Screen (19:5:9

aspect ratio)

Screen to Body Ratio 88%

Memory 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM

Rear Camera 8MP + 0.08MP with flash light

Front Camera 5MP Big Pixel (1.4µm)with AI

Beauty Mode

Resolution 1560×720 pixels

Face Unlock Yes (0.2sec fast face unlock)

Fingerprint sensor Yes (0.2 sec)

Size and Thickness 155.373.5 8.5mm

Battery

4000mAh(non-removable)

High Capacitywith AI Power

Master

Charger 5V 1A

Processor 1.6 GHz Octa Core

OS Version Android Pie 9.0

Chipset SC9863A

Network VoLTE/ViLTE /VoWiFi

4G Bands B1/3/5/8/40/41

Weight 169gm

Language Support

English, Hindi, Marathi,

Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil,

Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati,

Urdu, Malayalam, Nepali,

Assamese, Oriya

Colors (Gradation

Color)

Gradation Blue, Gradation

Purple

Price INR 5499 (MOP)

Commenting on the launch of Vision Series Smartphone from itel, Mr Arijeet Talapatra, CEO,

Transsion Holdings India said, “Since the

brand launch in India in 2016, itel has come a

long way and has established itself as the

leader in less than 5K segment as per Q3 and

Q4 Counterpoint Reports of 2019. This

remarkable success in a short span is a

testimony of itel’s magical product portfolio,

that is based on the needs and demands of

customers, backed by extensive market

research. itel is driving a fresh wave of

technological innovations for Bharat and

today’s launch will be a game-changer in the

industry. Vision 1 is equipped with cutting

edge features and trendy technology to give

superior mobile experience to customers.

Vision 1 boasts of waterdrop display, big

battery, premium camera deco finish, dual –

tone gradient color and a very stylish ID, all

at a rock bottom price of INR 5499, which is

surely going to be an industry disruptor. The

product will be a style statement and will

truly suffice the fueled aspirations of

millennials of tier 3 and below, by giving

them an unparalleled ownership experience”.

itel Vision 1 | Redefining immersive viewing

with Waterdrop display and big battery

Giving in to the needs of the aspirational

millennials of tier 3 and below towns, Vision

1

flaunts trendy design with the latest style,

look and feel, along with all-round

smartphone experience, loaded with exciting new-age features. Vision 1 is clad in 15.46 cm (6.088”) HD+

IPS Waterdrop with incell technology and 2.5D curved fully laminated display. It is topped with 500 nits

brighter screen for higher transmittance that provides an extra glow to the outdoor viewing experience.

It is further adorned with 19:5:9 aspect ratio and 1560*720 resolution for immersive and

cinematic video viewing.

Featured with sleek 8.5 mm design, Vision 1 is powered by a massive 4000mAH non-removable battery

to work all through the day. The inbuilt AI Power Master helps to freeze inactive apps and reduces

excess caching automatically, to save more power. The power performance of Vision 1 is astounding,

providing the user with 820 hours standby, 24 hours’ average usage, 45 hours of playing music, 8 hours

of playing video and 7 hours of gaming.

Packed to the brim with umpteen features

The smartphone comes equipped with 8MP +0.08MP AI dual rear camera with flashlight, configured in a

unique camera deco design, adding to the premium look and feel. The camera configuration is perfect

for shooting wider landscapes, having crystal clear mood of the surroundings and enhancing the

photographic experience of the user. It comes equipped with AI beauty mode, portrait mode, HDR, that

helps in smart recognition, automatic adjustments of the camera effects, capturing sharper objects with

greater details. The front 5 MP Big Pixel (1.4µm) selfie camera with AI Beauty Mode is equipped with a

flashlight to ensure bright and clear selfie, even in low light areas. The camera has amazing AR filters

and stickers that will make your picture and experience more fun, allowing you to identify 1001 types of

objects accurately. These features are rare to find in a smartphone that is priced in such an affordable

range.

Running on the latest Android™ Pie 9 OS, Vision 1 is powered with 1.6GHz octa-core processor for

seamless multitasking functionality. In terms of memory configurations, the phone comes with 2GB

RAM and 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 128GB.

