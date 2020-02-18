itel empowers the Youth with Vision 1: India’s Most Affordable Next generation Smartphone at Rs 5499

Building on the vision of
being the enabler in the budget smartphone segment,
itel, the leading Smartphone brand from TRANSSION
India has launched a category disruptor – Vision 1, under
its newly introduced Vision series in India.Designed with
advanced functionalities, the game-changer, Vision1 is
set to push the boundaries of a smartphone experience
with India’s most affordable offering: HD+ IPS
Waterdrop Display and Big Batteryonly at Rs 5499.
The Vision 1 comes packed with free itel Bluetooth
wireless headset worth Rs799, from its recently launched
accessories portfolio and also an instant cashback offers
of 2200INR+25GB additional data from Reliance Jio, all
together at an unbelievable price of INR 5,499.
Launch of itel Vision 1 reinstates itel’s 2020 vision to lead
the change and power consumers’ ambitions.It comes
loaded with superior features like 15.46cm (6.088”) HD+
IPS Waterdrop with incell technology and 2.5D curved fully laminated display, 4000mAh high capacity
battery, enhanced AI dual camera, dual security features – multifunctionalfingerprint sensor and face
unlock, 1.6 GHz octa-core processor, Dual Active 4G VoLTE andVoWifi support, and 32GB ROM
with a dedicated expandable memory slot of up to 128GB.
Specifications – itel Vision 1
Display Resolution
15.46cm (6.088”) HD + IPS
Waterdrop Display with 500
nits Brighter Screen (19:5:9
aspect ratio)
Screen to Body Ratio 88%
Memory 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM
Rear Camera 8MP + 0.08MP with flash light
Front Camera 5MP Big Pixel (1.4µm)with AI
Beauty Mode
Resolution 1560×720 pixels
Face Unlock Yes (0.2sec fast face unlock)
Fingerprint sensor Yes (0.2 sec)
Size and Thickness 155.373.5 8.5mm
Battery
4000mAh(non-removable)
High Capacitywith AI Power
Master
Charger 5V 1A
Processor 1.6 GHz Octa Core
OS Version Android Pie 9.0
Chipset SC9863A
Network VoLTE/ViLTE /VoWiFi
4G Bands B1/3/5/8/40/41
Weight 169gm
Language Support
English, Hindi, Marathi,
Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil,
Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati,
Urdu, Malayalam, Nepali,
Assamese, Oriya
Colors (Gradation
Color)
Gradation Blue, Gradation
Purple
Price INR 5499 (MOP)
Commenting on the launch of Vision Series Smartphone from itel, Mr Arijeet Talapatra, CEO,
Transsion Holdings India said, “Since the
brand launch in India in 2016, itel has come a
long way and has established itself as the
leader in less than 5K segment as per Q3 and
Q4 Counterpoint Reports of 2019. This
remarkable success in a short span is a
testimony of itel’s magical product portfolio,
that is based on the needs and demands of
customers, backed by extensive market
research. itel is driving a fresh wave of
technological innovations for Bharat and
today’s launch will be a game-changer in the
industry. Vision 1 is equipped with cutting
edge features and trendy technology to give
superior mobile experience to customers.
Vision 1 boasts of waterdrop display, big
battery, premium camera deco finish, dual –
tone gradient color and a very stylish ID, all
at a rock bottom price of INR 5499, which is
surely going to be an industry disruptor. The
product will be a style statement and will
truly suffice the fueled aspirations of
millennials of tier 3 and below, by giving
them an unparalleled ownership experience”.
itel Vision 1 | Redefining immersive viewing
with Waterdrop display and big battery
Giving in to the needs of the aspirational
millennials of tier 3 and below towns, Vision
1
flaunts trendy design with the latest style,
look and feel, along with all-round
smartphone experience, loaded with exciting new-age features. Vision 1 is clad in 15.46 cm (6.088”) HD+
IPS Waterdrop with incell technology and 2.5D curved fully laminated display. It is topped with 500 nits
brighter screen for higher transmittance that provides an extra glow to the outdoor viewing experience.
It is further adorned with 19:5:9 aspect ratio and 1560*720 resolution for immersive and
cinematic video viewing.
Featured with sleek 8.5 mm design, Vision 1 is powered by a massive 4000mAH non-removable battery
to work all through the day. The inbuilt AI Power Master helps to freeze inactive apps and reduces
excess caching automatically, to save more power. The power performance of Vision 1 is astounding,
providing the user with 820 hours standby, 24 hours’ average usage, 45 hours of playing music, 8 hours
of playing video and 7 hours of gaming.
Packed to the brim with umpteen features
The smartphone comes equipped with 8MP +0.08MP AI dual rear camera with flashlight, configured in a
unique camera deco design, adding to the premium look and feel. The camera configuration is perfect
for shooting wider landscapes, having crystal clear mood of the surroundings and enhancing the
photographic experience of the user. It comes equipped with AI beauty mode, portrait mode, HDR, that
helps in smart recognition, automatic adjustments of the camera effects, capturing sharper objects with
greater details. The front 5 MP Big Pixel (1.4µm) selfie camera with AI Beauty Mode is equipped with a
flashlight to ensure bright and clear selfie, even in low light areas. The camera has amazing AR filters
and stickers that will make your picture and experience more fun, allowing you to identify 1001 types of
objects accurately. These features are rare to find in a smartphone that is priced in such an affordable
range.
Running on the latest Android™ Pie 9 OS, Vision 1 is powered with 1.6GHz octa-core processor for
seamless multitasking functionality. In terms of memory configurations, the phone comes with 2GB
RAM and 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 128GB.