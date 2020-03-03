It’s a Talli Holi at Monkey Bar

It’s rang barse time folks so get ready to be soaked in the happy colours of spring and paint the town in all shades of the rainbow! It’s time to gather your squad for a Holi-day with oodles of fun, splashes of bright colours, song, and dance and, of course, a lot of ‘happy times’. Get into the mood with Monkey Bar’s special concoction that combines the traditional festival spirit with boozy indulgence with Holi Colada on offer at Monkey Bar, Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbaifrom the March 6th -10th, 2020. Bringing together, Monkey Bar’s long-standing tradition of combining Indian flavours and fresh ingredients, this is a signature cocktail that embodies the mischievous spirit of the festival.

The Holi-Colada is a fun, boozy milk-based cocktail that represents the heart of the ‘thandai’ culture that is so much a part of this Indian festival. This Holi Colada, features thickened milk infused with badam shirin, loaded with white rum, topped with almond slivers and a touch of saffron, to add more colour and fun to your celebrations. The amazing Holi Colada comes as one mighty cocktail (Rs 330+ taxes), four shots (Rs 450+ taxes) or a pitcher full (Rs 1450 +taxes). It’s refreshing, indulgent, and as boozy as can be. It’s perfect drink to gather your gang together for a shared indulgence. So, brace yourself for a super Talli Holi!

Quick Facts

Wallet Factor: Per Glass- INR 330 + taxes /4 Shots – INR 450 + taxes/ / Pitcher- INR 1450+ taxes

MONKEY BAR KOLKATA: #901 A, Fort Knox, 6, Camac Street, Kolkata- 700017. Open: Sunday to Thursday 12 noon to 12 midnight; Friday 12 noon to 1am; Saturday12 noon to 2 am. (Only guests above 21 years are permitted after 6:00pm).FB/ Insta/ Twitter: @Monkeybarkol

