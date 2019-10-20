It’s a very serious case of Post Dengue & P.Vivax reaction

A Male Patient name – Sandeep Kumar Khandelwal, age – 49 yrs, was admitted in Charring Cross Nursing Home on 16th October, 2019 at early hour in the morning around 3:30am under Doctor Anirban Roy Chowdhury, residence of 5 Madan Chatterjee lane, Kolkata – 700007. With a c/o High grade Fever, bleeding from nose (epistaxis) & Hematuria. On admission his platelet count was – 15000, T.C – 3100, Bill – 2.7, Cr – 1.2, UR – 47, SGOT – 61, SGPT – 42, Alkaline Phosphate – 115 (deranged LFT).The patient was released from Marwari Relief Society with the above complication, at around 11:45pm 15th October 2019. The patient & patient’s party was refused to get admitted in the renowned Hospitals in South Kolkata and E.M. Bypass, here also they were refused to get admission due to unavailability of bed for Dengue Patient, as the count was very low as we mentioned.

Finally we got admitted this patient in Charring Cross Nursing Home situated at Kankurgachi, Kolkata in ICCU and now after getting treatment & receiving 12 units of Platlate the patient Is completely cure from this Dengue & malaria case. Now he has TC – 6500, Platelet – 2,10,000. UR – 26, Cr – 0.9, Bill – 1.1, SGOT – 31, SGPT – 32, Alkaline Phosphate – 140. So, Charring Cross is pleased to announced that we finally going to released the patient with the under doctor instruction as soon as possible & we are very much happy after seeing the smile faces of the Patient & Patient’s Party.

The Patient party expressed their gratitude as the hospital saved their main bread winner and a great relief for the family.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

