Its Christmas with Noodle Oodle

By Arisha Dutta
Kolkata, December 13, 2019: Noodle Oodle marks the month of Christmas- December with its Cake Mixing Festival on December 13 followed by ‘Cake Carnival’ from 22nd to 26th December at The Last Metro, Garia. Experienced chefs will hand-made speciality cakes in Christmas using the best quality ingredients, guarantying the best delicious cakes. This festival kicks off the joyous tradition of Cake Mixing.
To grace the event, celebrities like Mr. Shamaun Ahmed, Ankit Aditya- VC of Aditya Group and a few renowned city food bloggers for the mixing of yummilicious Christmas cakes.

